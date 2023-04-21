Minot State University logo

MINOT — The Minot State University Development Foundation’s sixth annual Giving Day raised over $360,000 in 24 hours making it the second-largest event in school history, according to a news release from the school.

Donor gifts and matching funds secured $361,282 from 1,691 donors on April 12 — just shy of 2022’s record of $390,811 — going over the $300,000 raised mark for the second straight year.



Tags

Load comments