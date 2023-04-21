MINOT — The Minot State University Development Foundation’s sixth annual Giving Day raised over $360,000 in 24 hours making it the second-largest event in school history, according to a news release from the school.
Donor gifts and matching funds secured $361,282 from 1,691 donors on April 12 — just shy of 2022’s record of $390,811 — going over the $300,000 raised mark for the second straight year.
“Minot State’s Giving Day was again an overwhelming success,” said Rick Hedberg, vice president for advancement and executive director of the MSU Development Foundation. “On behalf of the Minot State Development Foundation and the MSU Advancement team, I thank our generous donors and friends for coming together to empower our students. It has been remarkable to see our Giving Days grow over the years and we owe that success to each of you. The impact of Giving Day is significant, and it is felt across our campus.”
The MSU Foundation’s 2023 Giving Day had donations from 41 states and four countries, assisting 65 total projects including multiple scholarship endowments.
Giving Day 2023 had various challenges during the 24 hours of giving. On the academic side, communication sciences and disorders finished with the most total donors (82) supporting an interactive learning gym, while nursing finished second (60) in support of simulation expansion. The athletic challenge saw women’s soccer finish with 148 donors for InStat software and men’s wrestling was second (85) supporting a new wrestling room expansion.