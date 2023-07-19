Minot State University is proud to announce the highly anticipated premiere of "NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet" at the Ann Nicole Nelson Hall on Nov. 24 at 7 p.m.
“NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet” features artists from around the world with principal artists from Ukraine, Japan, Turkey, and beyond. Averaging 100 performances during November and December, the event combines the highest caliber ballet with historic international theatrical traditions, 10-foot-tall playful puppets, nine intricately hand-painted backdrops, and hundreds of exquisite costumes.
The classic holiday story originated as a fairytale ballet in two acts and revolves around the Stahlbaum family’s Christmas Eve celebration. Alexandre Dumas Père adapted the story by E.T.A. Hoffmann, which was set to music by Tchaikovsky and choreographed by Marius Petipa. Commissioned by Ivan Vsevolozhsky, the director of Moscow’s Imperial Theatres in 1891, the ballet premiered a week before Christmas in 1892.
Since its premiere in western countries in the 1940s, “NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet” has become the most popular ballet performed during the Christmas season. This is the first time the ballet has come to Minot State and is one of just two performances in the state of North Dakota this holiday season.
This extraordinary performance promises to captivate audiences with its unique collaboration between the internationally renowned prima ballerina, Daria Ivanenko, and distinguished cellist and Minot State professor of music Erik Anderson.
Anderson is an esteemed cellist with a rich and diverse musical background. Principal cellist of the Minot Symphony Orchestra for the past 20 years, Anderson has also performed with notable orchestras such as the Cincinnati Symphony, Opera, and Pops Orchestras. Recent performance highlights include two recitals with celebrated guitarist Eliot Fisk and soloist for the Lalo Cello Concerto with the Grand Forks Symphony Orchestra.
Sharing the stage with Anderson is the exceptionally talented prima ballerina, Daria Ivanenko. Born on June 22, 1991, in Ukraine, Ivanenko has garnered international acclaim for her elegance, grace, and exceptional skills as a ballet dancer. Her journey began at the prestigious College of Culture in Kharkiv, where she honed her talents and quickly gained recognition for her captivating performances in Spain, Portugal, Egypt, Japan, and more. Ivanenko's versatility and ability to bring characters to life have left lasting impressions on audiences worldwide.
After her success at the Kharkiv National Ballet Theatre, Ivanenko's career soared to new heights when she joined the esteemed State Theatre Kosice. With her expanded repertoire, she mesmerized audiences with iconic roles in ballet classics such as "Swan Lake" and showcased her versatility in contemporary works like "Chaotica" and "Zvonar." Her dedication and passion for ballet shine through in every performance, making her a sought-after artist by renowned ballet companies worldwide.
The collaboration between Anderson and Ivanenko in "NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet" promises to be an unforgettable experience. They will be performing together in a breathtaking rendition of Camille Saint-Saëns' "The Dying Swan," a masterpiece that showcases their extraordinary talents and artistic synergy.
"NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet" will take place at Ann Nicole Nelson Hall, located on the Minot State University campus. Tickets for this spectacular performance will be available for purchase starting Oct. 1 through the University's box office and online ticketing platform.