Nutcracker
Minot State University

Minot State University is proud to announce the highly anticipated premiere of "NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet" at the Ann Nicole Nelson Hall on Nov. 24 at 7 p.m.

“NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet” features artists from around the world with principal artists from Ukraine, Japan, Turkey, and beyond. Averaging 100 performances during November and December, the event combines the highest caliber ballet with historic international theatrical traditions, 10-foot-tall playful puppets, nine intricately hand-painted backdrops, and hundreds of exquisite costumes.



Tags

Load comments