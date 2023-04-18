MINOT — The Minot State University Native American Cultural Center is proud to bring the 33rd annual Spring Honor Dance and Powwow Celebration to the MSU campus Friday and Saturday.
The Spring Honor Dance and Powwow Celebration is hosted by the Native American Cultural Center and the Native American Cultural Awareness Club and is sponsored by the Minot State University Diversity Council and the MSU Student Activity Fee.
Doors open to the public for drum and dancer registration at 3 p.m. on Friday with Grand Entry scheduled for 7 p.m. On Saturday, the doors open at 10 a.m., and Grand Entries are featured at 1 and 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
“Aaniin, hello! I invite you to join us in celebrating our 33rd annual Spring Honor Dance & Powwow Celebration this coming Friday and Saturday,” said Tambraye L. Trottier, Native American Club president and biology major. “The Native American Cultural Awareness Club at Minot State encourages you to take this opportunity to attend and learn about Indigenous people’s culture and to help honor the 2023 graduates. Aside from drummers and dancers, we will have a food booth and vendors for you to enjoy! Miigwetch (thank you).”
The Friday Grand Entry will feature a special Joe McGillis memorial, men’s traditional.
There will be an on-site raffle with ticket drawing immediately following the Grand Entry on Saturday. The event will also feature a contest for men (Traditional, Grass, Fancy, Chicken 18+) and women (Traditional, Fancy, and Jingle) and will include golden age, adults, teens, juniors and tiny tots (6 years and under).
For more information, see attached FLIER or contact the Native American Club by email or phone at 701-858-3365 or 800-777-0750 ext. 3365.