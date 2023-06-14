Miller graduates from UMN Crookston Staff Report Jun 14, 2023 Jun 14, 2023 Updated 42 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save University of Minnesota Crookston recently announced its list of Spring semester 2023 graduates.Camdin Miller of Williston, graduated this Spring session with Distinction with a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Management. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags University Education Load comments See more e-editions Today's Edition E-Edition Williston Herald 11 hrs ago Comments Most Popular Miss North Dakota and Miss North Dakota Teen crowned WPD finds nothing criminal in matter involving teacher-student Winners announced for Miss ND 2023 preliminary competitions Williston teacher placed on leave resigns; 2 others fired 1,000 frac tanks to be auctioned by Williston Tank Miss N.D. and Miss Teen N.D. celebrate in Williston Egeberg brings autism awareness to D.C. Wildfire smoke makes a return to Williston TruWealth Financial Baseball Tournament schedule Man dies after rock strikes car he was driving Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! SUBMIT