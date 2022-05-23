This spring season, North Dakotans have been affected by several major weather events. The western and central regions of the state saw historic blizzards, leaving several without power for extended periods of time, while the eastern regions are still struggling with flooding aftermath. As if being surrounded by damages weren't enough, some locals are also having to worry about another historic and catastrophic event over 1,000 miles away: the tornado that wreaked havoc on Gaylord, Michigan on May 20.
"I just feel so helpless," said Lauren Mink, a Williston transplant, moving from Gaylord in 2011.
Mink said on Friday, she received a phone call from a Gaylord local and before long, her social media and phone was lit up with notifications and pictures of the storm's damage. All of Mink's friends and family still reside in Gaylord, she said.
Mink was in Gaylord exactly a week prior to the tornado.
"I received a photo of my Uncle John's house with a tree through the roof and windows. A week ago, I was standing with my family right in that spot," said Mink.
Mink has been keeping up on what is happening as the week progresses. She said it's been amazing seeing the people she grew up with come together as a community and work to rebuild what was lost.
Between daily texts and calls to check on everyone, sending money for supplies, and coordinating people to pick up donations, this Michigan weather has impacted Mink just as much as the recent weather events in North Dakota. She encourages anyone who is called to help to visit the Ostego County United Way's website.
The tornado was rated an EF3 with winds as high as 140 mph, according to the National Weather Service. Two deaths, many injuries, and missing people have been reported.
One thing about the Bakken is that there are people from all over residing here. It's what makes the area unique, but also leads to many national and even international events having local impact.