A predetermined location in Mercer County will see the Mercer County Sheriff's Office conducting a sobriety checkpoint, along with the North Dakota Highway Patrol, September 9.
In a press release, the North Dakota Highway patrol stated impaired driving and impaired driving-related motor vehicle crashes continue to be a threat to the safety of travelers on North Dakota's roadways, every 13 hours, an alcohol-related crash occurs on the state's roadways.
Through August 26 of this year, there have been 69 fatalities in 60 crashes on North Dakota roadways.
Alcohol was a factor in about 13 percent of those fatal crashes. Drug impairment is also a growing concern on the roads in North Dakota.
The planned sobriety checkpoint reflects NDHP's ongoing efforts to maintain roadway safety by targeting specific times and locations to have a greater impact at reducing incidence of impaired driving. IN addition to the checkpoint, saturation patrols will be conducted in Mercer County on September 9.
The North Dakota Highway Patrol is committed to the Vision Zero strategy which aims to establish a culture of personal responsibility where motor vehicle fatalities and serious injuries are recognized as preventable.
The North Dakota Highway Patrol reminds all motorists, motorcycle drivers, OHV drivers and bicyclists to share the road; ensure all occupants are wearing seatbelts; drive distraction-free; and always make the responsible choice to drive sober.
Results from this planned enforcement will be released the week following the event.