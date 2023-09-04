A predetermined location in Mercer County will see the Mercer County Sheriff's Office conducting a sobriety checkpoint, along with the North Dakota Highway Patrol, September 9.

In a press release, the North Dakota Highway patrol stated impaired driving and impaired driving-related motor vehicle crashes continue to be a threat to the safety of travelers on North Dakota's roadways, every 13 hours, an alcohol-related crash occurs on the state's roadways.



