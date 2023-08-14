A few years ago, Monyatta Watford, a longtime resident of Williston, noticed more and more kids were getting into trouble and aside from counseling, or being removed from their homes, there wasn't any other avenue to help these kids get back on the right path.

That's when Watford partnered with the Grand Masons Lodge of North Dakota, of which he is a member, to incorporate Square Your Actions Inc. just a year ago in 2022.



