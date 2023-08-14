A few years ago, Monyatta Watford, a longtime resident of Williston, noticed more and more kids were getting into trouble and aside from counseling, or being removed from their homes, there wasn't any other avenue to help these kids get back on the right path.
That's when Watford partnered with the Grand Masons Lodge of North Dakota, of which he is a member, to incorporate Square Your Actions Inc. just a year ago in 2022.
"We have a very strong initiative we have put together and founded Square Your Actions Inc. in 2022," said Watford. "I am a co-founder along with the North Dakota Masons. We felt there was a need here in this town for a mentoring program for at-risk youth in the community and felt it was time for us to get more involved with that."
Watford initially brought up the idea at a Masons meeting three years ago and after coming back with research and numbers they went to the Grand Masons Lodge where they were onboard.
Watford has found no lack of support from the Masons or from other local entities either, reaching out to social serves, business people, the Williston Chamber of Commerce, among others.
"I was nervous in the beginning, I didn't know it would be like that. I didn't know what to expect or who would be on board or where to start," said Watford. "I didn't want anyone to feel like they were left out of the solution, or to step on anybody's toes. It's a wonderful feeling just knowing everyone in this community is willing to pull together and help the youth here."
Watford acknowledges there is some after school programs and counseling services available to kids but programs for kids that have gotten into a little trouble and just need guidance is lacking.
"There's a lot of times that kids are placed in a general category, the bad kids, no one wants to help them, be there for them and tell them they can't do anything or be anything," said Watford. "We need to change that and bring more positives to their lives. When we were kids we weren't all angels and we had role models in the community, the neighbor could discipline you and take you home and you'd be disciplined again and we just don't have that anymore."
Watford has also seen crimes rise in the youth such as drugs, breaking and entering and alcohol.
"Those things need a change," said Watford. "They take advantage of their parents working late. It's a free-for-all. As the community grew there have been more fights, more stuff being taken to the school and its overwhelming to the counselors at the school and there needs to be more after school programs. We want to try to catch it before it becomes overwhelming and it becomes like an inner-city."
Watford, a father to teens himself, has noticed that parenting has changed, as well as the kids and wants to help sooner, rather than later but has found that a lot of i's must be dotted and t's crossed before making his vision a reality.
The biggest hurdle he is now facing is a location, but a meeting with a realtor has his hopes high that he can get the program going within the next few months.
"We've been molding everything together, putting everything together and in the last year we have had to dot all our i's and cross all our t's and get everything in place from recruiting mentors, getting mentors trained and everything to start," said Watford. "We are looking to be started full-running when I acquire the space and that's our holdup."
A fundraiser will be held September 2 at the Old Armory in Williston in the form of a masquerade gala, which Watford mentioned they will have masks for those interested in coming but may not have a mask.
"It's our first masquerade gala to spread awareness to the community," said Watford. "I have a meeting with a realtor and I hope he has the space but a lot of the office space here just doesn't have the space for our needs."
Excitement for the program is high, according to Watford, who has talked with several parents hoping the program will be up and running soon.
"I spoke with some the other day and they need help," said Watford. "There's nothing in place that you can drop your kid off and someone will care and spend one-on-one time with them. We are a 501(c)3 non-profit and it won't cost you to drop your kid off."
If you are looking to donate or get in touch with Square Your Actions you can head to squareyouractions.net to get in touch with them or make a donation.