America boasts an abundance of fabulous destinations for couples seeking romantic experiences. Think Maui, Napa Valley, New York City and so many more. While these well-known destinations continue to dominate the market, the quest for truly unique and unforgettable experiences led HoneymoonAlways.com to search out lesser-known, yet equally enchanting, romantic getaways.
The travel website that's run by a young married couple commissioned a poll involving 3,000 couples to ascertain which alternative romantic destinations they are most eager to visit this year. Medora made the list at No. 160.
The top five were not much of a surprise:
1. St. Augustine, Florida
2. Paia, Hawaii
3. Hilo, Hawaii
4. Asheville, North Carolina
5. Carmel-by-the-Sea, California
Medora, two hours south of Williston, is right in our own backyard.
Medora was cited in a press release as boasting "rugged natural beauty and a sense of tranquility that is perfect for couples looking to reconnect and unwind."
Nestled in the scenic Badlands region, Medora is home to Theodore Roosevelt National Park, which has stunning landscapes and provides opportunities for hiking, wildlife viewing and scenic drives.
In town, the Western atmosphere creates "a nostalgic ambiance, transporting visitors to a bygone era," the press release says.
Couples can explore the quaint streets lined with rustic storefronts, enjoy live Western entertainment, and immerse themselves in the local history and culture.
In the evenings, couples can enjoy open-air concerts at the Burning Hills Amphitheatre, where the Medora Musical captivates audiences with its live music, dancing and theatrical performances.
The town offers a range of charming accommodations, including historic hotels and cozy cabins, providing an intimate and comfortable setting for couples to relax and enjoy each other's company.
"With its rugged natural beauty, Old West ambiance, and a sense of serenity," the release says, "Medora is an alternative romantic destination that allows couples to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life and create cherished memories together."
After the unsurprising top five, the list immediately shifts to off-the-beaten-path venues. Rounding out the top 10: Pigeon Forge, Tennessee; Durham, North Carolina; Mackinac Island, Michigan; Flagstaff, Arizona; and Manchester, Vermont.
Montana has two towns on the list: Fort Benton and Big Sky.
Fort Benton, about 40 miles northeast of Great Falls in north-central Montana, was named by Forbes Magazine as one of the 15 "prettiest towns in America," according to fortbenton.com.
Big Sky, about 45 miles southwest of Bozeman in southwest Montana, is a skiing community in the Rocky Mountains that hosts smaller crowds than the better known skiing destinations in Colorado, California and Utah. Yellowstone National Park is about an hour south of Big Sky.