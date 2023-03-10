The impact of media on our culture is undeniable; from news broadcasts to social media, it has changed the way we view the world. That is why it is so important that K-12 students learn how to critically analyze the media they consume. WBSD7 Media Specialists are integral components of education, providing students with the tools they need to become both consumers and producers of modern media while building a balanced, age-appropriate, physical book collection for students to explore.
Media literacy includes the ability to recognize and analyze the ways in which media affect our lives. It involves learning how to question and evaluate information presented in the media and developing the ability to assess the information presented. While the internet is a powerful tool, it is also easy to be misled or misinformed by what we see online. Through the use of Media Centers, K-12 students can learn how to make educated decisions while navigating the vast array of digital media. Media specialists teach them these skills and more. They provide students with a wide range of age-appropriate materials and teach how to analyze them.
Media Specialists provide readers with age appropriate literature that appeals to their personal interests. It is always a big day when kindergarten students are able to check out for the first time, making their own decision between the dinosaur book or the one about cars. They begin by choosing from a small section of the collection. Then as they move to first, second, and beyond, with the Media Specialist and their classroom teacher guiding them, these students grow from picture books to easy reads to chapter books. All the while, choice is important and the collections in the WBSD7 media centers are cultivated to try and reflect the students it serves.
Media Specialists K-12 build collections that can give students the opportunity to encounter diverse perspectives, allowing them to come to their own conclusions and create their own interpretations of reality. This is particularly important for adolescent learners, who often struggle to make sense of the complex messages that are presented in our world. Through their lessons and collection curation, Media Specialists foster the development of critical thinking skills, enabling students to make informed decisions about the media they consume.
Overall, media literacy and media centers are crucial elements of a well-rounded educational experience. They empower students to become informed consumers of media and help provide students with a greater knowledge and understanding of the world. K-12 students should be encouraged to make use of their school media center resources while they have them.