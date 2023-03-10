The impact of media on our culture is undeniable; from news broadcasts to social media, it has changed the way we view the world. That is why it is so important that K-12 students learn how to critically analyze the media they consume. WBSD7 Media Specialists are integral components of education, providing students with the tools they need to become both consumers and producers of modern media while building a balanced, age-appropriate, physical book collection for students to explore.

Media literacy includes the ability to recognize and analyze the ways in which media affect our lives. It involves learning how to question and evaluate information presented in the media and developing the ability to assess the information presented. While the internet is a powerful tool, it is also easy to be misled or misinformed by what we see online. Through the use of Media Centers, K-12 students can learn how to make educated decisions while navigating the vast array of digital media. Media specialists teach them these skills and more. They provide students with a wide range of age-appropriate materials and teach how to analyze them.



