After leading police on a chase which ended with him shooting at law enforcement agents, Joshua Martinez faces seven counts.
According to an affidavit of probable cause filed in the district court, Williston police received a 911 call regarding an incident involving a male later identified as Martinez.
Sierra Simonson and Chandler Hunter were traveling within the city limits and were stopped at the intersection of 42nd Street West and 2nd Avenue West late in the evening on August 17 when Martinez approached them, rolled down his window and began to yell and cuss at them. When Martinez attempted to follow them, Simonson and Hunter circled the block, rather than go to their apartment complex. Martinez rammed his truck into their vehicle, striking the front driver’s side. After he got out of his truck and yelled at them, Martinez reportedly began to play “with his waistband as if he had a weapon,” leading Simonson and Hunter to fear for their safety.
A little over a half hour later, at 12:22 a.m., Officer Horswill observed a vehicle which matched the description of Martinez’s vehicle – and that the vehicle turned into and drove through the Don Pedro’s restaurant parking lot at a high speed. When Horswill activated his patrol unit’s lights and siren to attempt a stop, Martinez fled and proceeded to lead a chase in which Martinez traversed that part of Williston before losing control of his vehicle. The affidavit noted that Horswill’s patrol unit was then “nose-to-nose” with Martinez’s vehicle. Martinez “accelerated and turned northbound striking the front end of Officer Horswill’s patrol unit” in the area of the 2000 block of East Dakota Parkway.
Another pursuit continued, with Martinez leading police on a chase – during which time he struck a tree and evaded spike strips at the intersection of University Avenue and 18th Street East – before his vehicle was spike stripped at the intersection of 18th Street West and 2nd Avenue West and again at 18th Street East and University Avenue. “Martinez then bailed from the vehicle and was running eastbound near 1905 East Dakota Parkway,” the affidavit noted. After exiting the vehicle, law enforcement observed damage on Martinez’s vehicle that was consistent with the earlier damage occurred after striking Simonson and Chandler’s vehicle.
While located inside of 2021 East Dakota Parkway, Martinez “filed multiple rounds of 5.56x45 mm ammunition from an AR style pistol at Officer Horswill and/or Deputy Ruggles as they were pursuing him inside the building,” the affidavit stated, adding that bullet damage consistent with 5.56x45mm rounds was observed on structures within the apartment complex and that rounds from Martinez penetrated into one or more occupied apartments.
Following his apprehension, Martinez stated to Officer Wold that he had been smoking methamphetamine since approximately 8 p.m. and had been drinking throughout the day on August 17, the affidavit said. It added that Martinez voiced his surprise that officers had not “domed him,” or shot him in the head, as he “would have had it coming.”
“He thought he had done enough to deserve to be shot,” the affidavit stated.
The seven counts include: reckless endangerment, terrorizing, fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer-risk of death or serious bodily injury, two counts of violation of protection order, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, all Class C felonies; and refusing to halt, a Class B misdemeanor.
Martinez will have a preliminary hearing and/or arraignment on September 20 before he faces a jury trial on December 26.