Airline passengers numbered 101,146 in the state of North Dakota in March 2023, 4% more than March 2022.

 Mitch Melberg • Williston Herald

BISMARCK — The North Dakota Aeronautics Commission (NDAC) has released the monthly report that provides information relating to the airline passenger traffic at the eight commercial service airports within the state.

Commercial airline boarding numbers for March 2023 reached 101,146 passengers, representing an almost 4% increase from the same period last year. These numbers also reflect the highest level of monthly airline passenger traffic seen in North Dakota over the last three years. The last time that North Dakota surpassed 100,000 passengers over a one-month time period was in February 2020.



