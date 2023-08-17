A man was arrested on Aug. 15 with theft after it was discovered he had converted a closet in the basement of a Williston hotel into illegal makeshift quarters.

Daniel Jirsa

Daniel Jirsa was arrested and charged with theft on August 15 after it transpired that he was squatting in a basement room at the Williston Hotel. According to the Williston Police Department, he stole $200 in items from the hotel, as well as the Eleven Restaurant on site. 

According to an affidavit of arrest, Sgt. Kristiina Ravaska with the Williston Police Department arrived at the hotel sometime after 9 p.m. on Aug. 15 after she received a report of a suspicious male located at the Eleven Restaurant on the hotel’s premises. The reporting party stated that the man was previously on the property, prior to the restaurant opening, and appeared to be “snooping around,” the affidavit said, adding that the male had been asked to leave the property earlier that day and had now returned.



