A man was arrested on Aug. 15 with theft after it was discovered he had converted a closet in the basement of a Williston hotel into illegal makeshift quarters.
According to an affidavit of arrest, Sgt. Kristiina Ravaska with the Williston Police Department arrived at the hotel sometime after 9 p.m. on Aug. 15 after she received a report of a suspicious male located at the Eleven Restaurant on the hotel’s premises. The reporting party stated that the man was previously on the property, prior to the restaurant opening, and appeared to be “snooping around,” the affidavit said, adding that the male had been asked to leave the property earlier that day and had now returned.
Three staff members confirmed with Ravaska that on Aug. 10, the man – identified as Daniel Joseph Jirsa – had made a $8.25 purchase at the restaurant on Aug. 10 and left without paying. Then, after returning to the hotel on the day in question, Jirsa was observed by staff as “drooling and shaking,” with Jirsa commenting to staff that he had “recently been released from the hospital.”
Jirsa told Ravaska that he had property in the hotel’s basement and requested to retrieve it. When Jirsa was asked how long he had been inhabiting the basement, Jirsa responded that he was unsure. When law enforcement entered the basement of the building, Ravaska noted in the affidavit that “a bathroom area containing non-working toilets and sinks and an adjoined closet-type space under a staircase” had been converted into a makeshift living area by Jirsa. Observed in the space was “a white bedspread on the floor, surrounded by various liquor bottles, a cigarette pack, nicotine pouches and snacks.”
Jirsa was charged with Theft-take under $500, a Class B misdemeanor, and is currently in custody at the Williams County jail. Property valued at approximately $200, including the bedspread, snacks and liquor, were taken from the restaurant and hotel.
According to the affidavit, staff at the Williston Hotel confirmed that Jirsa did not have authority or permission to enter or remain on the premises and suspected that Jirsa had not left the property since Aug. 10.