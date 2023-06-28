Williston State College has three major capital projects planned to run simultaneously, Williston State College President Dr. Bernell Hirning stated at a press conference held June 28.
Crighton Daycare Facility
The first project they spoke of was the Crighton Daycare Facility that is scheduled for completion, along with a ribbon cutting, on August 4 of this year.
Just a few short months away, daycare provider Janie Cox spoke about Bright Beginnings and the 70-child care facility.
"It's been a long road and I am very, very excited about it," said Cox. "It's going to be a premier early childhood center here in Williston, something we desperately need. The building is looking amazing."
Cox, a former elementary school teacher, left the education system after the birth of her and her husband's second child and she couldn't find daycare.
That led to Cox becoming a licensed in-home daycare provider.
"I taught for about seven years. First in Wyoming and then here in Williston," said Cox. "In 2015 we had our second daughter and did not have daycare. It's the same story for a lot of people. I thought I'd go back to teaching but ended up getting an in-home license and I did that for a couple of years and it was working."
They approached New Hope Church where Cox ran Happy Families Daycare for the last six years.
Partnering with the college has been a blessing stated Cox.
"We have opened enrollment, it's started and live and I sent information to the first families I had on the waitlist," said Cox. "I'm making my way down the list and now we will start advertising."
Bright Beginnings is looking for employment as well, to which Cox stated they aren't fully staffed as of yet but are hoping as enrollment picks up that will come with it.
The facility will provide care for ages 0 through school age and one full-time preschool classroom that will have two sessions of three and four year old and one group of pre-kindergarten.
The facility will be partnering with Valley City State University and their academic program allowing students to work on their clinical hours.
The Bright Beginnings website is live at brightbeginningswilliston.com.
Baseball and Softball facility upgrade
Hunter Berg, executive director of the Williston College Foundation, talked about the facility upgrades for the athletic fields.
"A year and a half ago I was sitting in Bismarck with a friend of mine from Williston, watching a Williston Coyote softball game. It was supposed to be a home game but it was in Bismarck," said Berg. "We had that awful storm and it kicked all of our spring sports out of Williston. My friend turned to me and said we have to get turf in Williston."
Berg then reached out to the school district, Parks & Rec, the City of Williston and Williams County.
It wasn't a question of if they needed turf but when.
"What came about was a couple of questions," said Berg. "This project is a community project. It won't just be the colleges fields. We will never just treat it as the college's fields."
Berg realized this project would reach over $5 million and they would need help.
"We thought we would have to come up with $5.6 million, maybe a little over that," said Berg. "The foundation realized we needed some partners."
The Williston College Foundation has committed $2,000,000 towards the project, while the city has given $400,000 through various foundations and the Williston Boys Baseball Committee contributed $100,000.
The complex won't just change to turf. They will be upgrading the grandstands for better seating, concessions and dedicated bathrooms, something the facility doesn't have.
September 1 is the goal for knowing the full scope of the entire project. Berg hopes to break ground next June and have it completed within a year.
Healthcare Training Facility
The third and largest undertaking is a brand new healthcare training facility on campus to bring those interested in the healthcare field can come to Williston to a state-of-the-art facility.
"Throughout the past 6 or 8 months I have spoke about this a little in the media," said Berg. "This was an idea that started in September of 2021. One of the first meetings I attended was an advisory board meeting for Sanford Health. They were talking about building a clinic and the numbers they were sharing in terms of the clinic made me swallow deeply and say oh my God where are they going to find the workers."
With Williston State College being the only college in Williston, Hirning got busy laying the groundwork.
Taking a proposal to the legislature, it came out of committee on a 5-1 vote in favor of funding 80 percent of the cost of the building.
One stipulation was securing $8 million towards local contribution. The total cost is $36.6 million.
The building is planned to be two stories and 40,000 square feet complete with classrooms, labs and office space along with an auditorium of 150-200 seats.
Included in the building plans is a paramedic/EMT program with an ambulance bay.
"Oil is currently flowing at 1.2-1.3 million barrels. That is a fact. In order for it to continue to flow at that level the population of Williston needs to continue to grow," said Hirning. "For that population to continue to grow we need to expand healthcare and we can't expand healthcare without a trained workforce."
Williston State College is partnering with local health facilities as well as other partners in within the college system such as University of North Dakota to bring behavioral health programs and addiction studies through Minot State.
President Hirning hopes to start groundwork in late fall or early spring and once construction begins, without any setbacks, it will be completed within a year to 15 months.