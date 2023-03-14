American State Bank & Trust Company of Williston recently welcomed two new staff members. Brittany Lyons joined the staff of the Trust Department as a Trust Officer and Gretta Ensrud is the Bank’s new Human Resources Officer.
Lyons is a Williston native, graduate of Williston High School and holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of North Dakota. Prior to coming to ASB&T, she had 10 years of experience in public accounting. As a Trust Officer, Lyons works with clients in a variety of areas including mineral management and retirement planning.
Lyons is involved in Relay For Life and a member of St. Joseph’s Parish in Williston. She and her husband, Jordan, have two children, Blake and Bailey. As a family, they enjoy UND Hockey, fishing and spending time together.
Ensrud is an Alexander native, graduate of Alexander High School, and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Human Resources Management from Denver University. She joined ASB&T in January as the Human Resources Officer.
Ensrud has worked in Human Resources Management since 2002. Prior to joining the team at ASB&T, she was the Human Resources Director for the past 12 years at Bethel Lutheran Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
She and her family, which includes sons Cale and Lane, reside on a farm & ranch outside of Alexander. She enjoys running half marathons, paddle boarding, kayaking, and reading.