American State Bank & Trust Company of Williston recently welcomed two new staff members. Brittany Lyons joined the staff of the Trust Department as a Trust Officer and Gretta Ensrud is the Bank’s new Human Resources Officer.

Lyons is a Williston native, graduate of Williston High School and holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of North Dakota. Prior to coming to ASB&T, she had 10 years of experience in public accounting. As a Trust Officer, Lyons works with clients in a variety of areas including mineral management and retirement planning. 



Tags

Load comments