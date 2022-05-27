A local organization, Rainbow Rendezvous, seeks to bring awareness and invite open conversation about the LGBTQ+ community. With June being nationally known as 'Pride Month', they released some details about an upcoming event and shared some history.
In the 1960s and preceding decades, times were not welcoming for same-sex couples or individuals seeking a "non-traditional' opposite sex relationship. In some places, such as New York City, solicitation of same-sex relations was illegal. For this reason, LGBTQ+ individuals met at prohibited gay bars and clubs where they could express themselves openly without penalty. If establishments were discovered to be serving alcohol to known or suspected LGBTQ+ individuals, they were shut down and penalized, stating that the mere gathering of homosexuals was disorderly.
On June 28, 1969, the Stonewall Riots and Uprising began following a police raid on the Stonewall Inn, one of New York City's best known LGBTQ+ clubs. Bar patrons and employees protested for six days after the event, saying that the police officers were rough-handling those they were arresting and escorting out of the club, and that officers forcing suspected crossdressers into bathroom stalls to check their biological gender was unjust.
The Stonewall Riots may not have started the gay rights movement, but it did lead to several well-known political activism organizations being created, such as PFLAG (Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays).
Jump ahead almost 46 years, and in 2015 a group of locals, headed up by Alex McCann Johnson, announced that they were holding a 'Pride Party' entitled "Rainbow Rendezvous", and they were inviting members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies to attend.
Two days after the event announcement, gay marriage became legal in the United States. The excitement grew and many more people than expected wanted to attend the event, so organizers were forced to find a larger venue. This event became an annual party for the next three years.
In 2018, the group wanted to focus on advocacy, and decided to form an official organization entitled 'Rainbow Rendezvous'. The group's President, Johnson, has gotten involved with both the North Dakota Human Rights Coalition and the statewide LGBTQ+ Summit to help bring resources to the northwest region of the state.
Hosting local events to include children's literacy events, drag shows, crafting classes, movie and game nights, the group is looking to bring more scheduled, recurring events to the area.
To kick-off the new event calendar, the group is seeking to host its annual Picnic in the Park at Springlake Park on July 31. Johnson said that the event is open to anyone and it is family friendly. More details to be determined and released.
Following the picnic, the group is looking to host a monthly event in Williston on the first Friday of every month, to promote conversation and bring people together.
The group is also doing advocacy work in Watford City, Dickinson, Glendive, and Sidney.
"The response has been mostly positive," said Johnson. "We have so much work to do, it's not done in this area."
To contact Rainbow Rendezvous about their upcoming events or to become a member, reach out to them on Facebook.