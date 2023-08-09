The Williams County chapter of Mom's for Liberty was started in 2022 by local mom’s Karen Krenz and Susan Draper, but before joining underneath the Mom's for Liberty umbrella, the two were going to call their organization, Concerned Parents of Williston.
After attending another meeting in the community, and learning about Mom's for Liberty from that meeting, Krenz and Draper researched more about the Moms for Liberty organization, decided maybe it would be easier to join forces instead of rewriting what was already being done.
“After we read the mission statement and read all of the things Mom’s For Liberty stood for we thought what a great resource, support, sharing and networking," said Krenz. "This was before the books, and everything had exploded with Moms For Liberty. What Mom’s for Liberty stands for is exactly along the lines that we wanted to accomplish." "We wouldn't have to create a mission statement or the foundation of what we wanted to stand for, and we wanted to be non-profit," said Draper
The mission statement of Mom's for Liberty that drew Krenz and Draper to the organization is "The fighting for survival of America by unifying, education and empowering parents to defend parental rights at all levels of government."
Mom's for Liberty is a 501(c)4 organization that allows them to be non-profit but also support political candidates.
They aren't just moms, however, as Krenz has a Master's degree in school counseling and has spent time in the school system. Krenz and Draper both stated they don't want to tell teachers how to teach, something that has been said at public meetings, but they are concerned about what the teachers are teaching.
"There's a misconception out there right now that we want to tell teachers how to teach and that's not what we want to do," said Krenz. "We aren't concerned about how teachers teach, we are concerned about the curriculum that is being taught to our children. I was a teacher and a school counselor. I was a counselor for 22 years and taught in the classroom for six years before that.
Draper mentioned parents weren't aware of a curriculum and what was being taught in one of the District 7 Schools. Draper gave praise to Williston Basin School District #7 superintendent Dr. Richard Faidley for making changes and bringing accountability to the curriculum being taught
"Parent's didn't even know what was being taught," said Draper. "Dr. Faidley has brought in accountability. He has since put in boundaries that they can only teach from approved resources. He and his staff review and approve the resources in the district. We just want things being taught that align with American values, and that align with North Dakota values. There's state standards for a reason."
Parental rights are at the forefront for the Williams County Chapter of Mom's for Liberty, something they are passionate about.
"You'll hear us talk about parental rights. Our parental rights include knowing about things that are happening, inside the schools." said Draper. "If we don't know there is a book in the library giving directions on how to commit suicide how do we as a parent know to watch for my kid to check it out and read it?”
"That's what we are getting raked across the coals for even in national news," said Krenz. "We are not banning and we are not burning books! We think parents have the right to know if their child is checking out a book that is going to have incest, pedophilia, sexual things, ideologies, violence, basically telling my kid how to cut, and offer ideas on suicide. Parents deserve the right to be notified if their child is checking out any of these books from the school library. That's our biggest concern, we want books containing certain material to have some sort of alert system on them. Movies are rated, why aren't books?"
"There is a rating system for books and parents can go to the web site booklooks.org. They don't have all of the books out there, but they have a good start," said Krenz. "Booklooks.org have excerpts on most books, which includes the amount of profanity used, sexual content and if the there is extreme violence in the book."
They want parents to get involved in their kids’ education and be aware of what is going on.
"Our kids are getting surveys and parents can opt out. Williston School District 7 website has an opt out form that parents can complete to ensure their children are not surveyed," said Krenz. "The survey's come from many different resources. I just did research on the North Dakota health survey and the survey included asking junior high students, how many times they had sex per week, when was the first time they had sex, and other intimate questions, that parents should be aware of. The biggest thing is educating and empowering parents to say no I don't want my kid to take surveys and give up personal information."
"Bottom line we are for the kids," said Draper. "We will have a voice for the kids. Not having enough teachers to staff every classroom is not what is best for the kids of District 7."
"We really try hard to speak the truth. If someone gives us information we check it over five-times from Sunday before we put it out there," said Krenz. "We will be the first to say if we got this information and the information isn't right, we correct the information immediately or take it down to investigate the information further.
"I've lived in Williston ND, my whole life. I'm not a mom’s for Liberty plant and we are very involved parents.
"We both have been involved in many school activities throughout the years of our children attending schools in Williston."
Krenz and Draper stressed that they want the district to teach American liberty, freedom and rights to the kids of Williams County.