The Williams County chapter of Mom's for Liberty was started in 2022 by local mom’s Karen Krenz and Susan Draper, but before joining underneath the Mom's for Liberty umbrella, the two were going to call their organization, Concerned Parents of Williston.

After attending another meeting in the community, and learning about Mom's for Liberty from that meeting, Krenz and Draper researched more about the Moms for Liberty organization, decided maybe it would be easier to join forces instead of rewriting what was already being done.



