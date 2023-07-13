United States Attorney Mac Schneider, District of North Dakota, announced that on July 13, 2023, Juan Sillas-Rocha, age 45, of Tijuana, Mexico, plead guilty to Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Continuing Criminal Enterprise, and Conspiracy to Commit Murder in Furtherance of the Continuing Criminal Enterprise before Chief Judge Peter Welte in Fargo, North Dakota. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later time.

On March 31, 2011, Sillas-Rocha was indicted by a grand jury in North Dakota in a Superseding Indictment alleging three counts: 1) Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substance; 2) Continuing Criminal Enterprise; and 3) Conspiracy to Commit Murder in Furtherance of the Continuing Criminal Enterprise.



