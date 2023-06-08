Reading

Officer Heather Cook, the Public Information Officer for the Williston Police Department, reads a book titled "Police Cars" to children Thursday at the Williston Community Library. 

 Dan Shearer Williston Herald

Total circulation at Williston Community Library is up 88% in the first four months of 2023 compared with a year ago, and the library director said they likely will reach pre-pandemic numbers by the end of the year.

The Library Board’s May circulation report — the latest numbers available — lists 133,360 items in circulation from January through April 2023, compared with 71,073 for the same period in 2022.



Tags

Load comments