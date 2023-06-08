Total circulation at Williston Community Library is up 88% in the first four months of 2023 compared with a year ago, and the library director said they likely will reach pre-pandemic numbers by the end of the year.
The Library Board’s May circulation report — the latest numbers available — lists 133,360 items in circulation from January through April 2023, compared with 71,073 for the same period in 2022.
The report lists increases in most areas, including e-book/audio book circulation, periodicals and new library cards, and says there were 21,543 patrons through April this year compared with 20,631 in the same period in 2022.
What’s driving the increases? More press releases, advertising and new families in town, among other factors, Library Director Andrea Placher said.
The increases are on par with what they have been seeing for three years as Williston bounces back from the pandemic, she said.
“We’re still not quite at pre-Covid numbers but we probably will be this year. That’s what we’ve chalked it up to,” she said.
Before the national shutdown in March 2020, the library had lots of programs and almost 300 people coming in every day.
“Then the pandemic hit and everything just kind of went off the rails,” Placher said.
The library closed for about three months then started to slowly reopen that July, allowing patrons to use computers and filling orders for people, though the stacks were still closed to the public.
By fall, they started periodically assessing which programs and services to restore as they moved toward a full reopening.
Meanwhile, the library staff got creative, like a lot of other libraries across the country, offering more services online. They recorded story times for kids and posted them on YouTube and had grab-and-go kits for families to do at home instead of attending in-person programs. For two years, they used at-home kits for the summer reading program despite having fully reopened in January 2021, less than a year after the shutdown.
“People were at least visiting the library, we were still visible to them,” Placher said. “Then this year (2022-23), people really want the in-person programs again. They’re tired of looking at the screens, they want to get out and about. So we just kind of rolled with the punches a little bit. But this year we’re just back to full capacity, doing what we were doing. It’s been a wild ride these past couple of years.”
It’s a ride that came with a lot of lessons.
“We really did try to do a lot of online programs and that just wasn’t really something that our community was interested in,” Placher said.
Since North Dakota wasn’t hit as hard by Covid as more-populated states, the demand for online programs wasn’t as high, she said.
“We started out with gusto, we were like, yeah, we’re going to do all of these online programs, we’re going to do story times, it’s going to be great. But the numbers just weren’t there,” she said. “So we just learned that sometimes we can try our best and give it our whole effort and that’s just not what our community needs. So we really learned to take a step back and say, we really want to do this but is this a gap that we need to fill?”
That experience reinforced what the library had been doing all along: Listen to your customers — at the library, in the grocery store, wherever you meet. And trust your board, foundation and other community agencies.
Several summer programs this year are aimed at giving exposure to local agencies and non-profits and supporting their work.
“We don’t want to compete with anybody, we want to complement,” Placher said.