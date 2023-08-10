Big Bertha has served the Williston Community Library well, but after 14 years, she is almost ready for retirement.
In short, she is past her prime.
The bookmobile, affectionately known as Big Bertha by staff at the library, is past her prime. In addition to her teenaged years, she has logged on about 80,000 miles on Williams County roads.
However, Big Bertha will soon surpass the average life span – 15 years – for bookmobiles, library director Andrea Placher pointed out.
"This isn't uncommon for libraries to start shopping around this time," she said.
In the meantime, the library is in the final planning stages to acquire a new bookmobile. One of those stages is financial, with Williams County funding a “majority” of the funding; at a previous Williams County Commission meeting, at least $200,000 of the total $328,000 was committed for the project, Placher said. The rest of the funding is coming from donations and grants received by the library's foundation.
"Once we get all that paperwork squared away, we are going to be ordering our brand-new bookmobile," Placher said.
It will take between 18 to 24 months for the bookmobile to be built by a company in North Carolina that specializes in bookmobiles. In fact, it is the same company which constructed Big Bertha.
"It's a company we are very confident in," Placher said. "They're very capable. They've been around for a very long time."
By the time the library receives the new bookmobile, hopefully by the summer of 2025 ("unless a miracle happens and they're able to produce it faster"), Big Bertha will be two years older and will likely have an additional 20,000 miles logged onto its odometer. (Last year, the bookmobile logged 4,885 miles.)
More modern and updated, the new vehicle will have a similar body style to Big Bertha, but with an added bonus: it will have a wheelchair lift to make it more accessible, Placher said. Plus, the shelves will be removable so if the bookmobile stops at a nursing home, for example, the shelves can be wheeled into the facility so residents can peruse the books from the comfort of their beds.
For three weeks a month, the library tries to maintain a "steady consistent schedule" for Big Bertha, visiting "almost every city in the county," Palcher said. This includes visits to schools, daycare centers, parks and other facilities. The fourth week is reserved for planning or swapping out materials the next month. Last year, Big Bertha trekked 4,885 miles across the county; so far this year, from January to June, it has traveled 3,187 miles, making 194 stops.
“We’ll keep using Big Bertha as long as she’ll let us," Placher said. "There's been little things, as a vehicle ages, obviously. We've never had anything -- knock on wood -- horrible happen. We've had to replace batteries, we've had to replace tires, we've had to figure out some heating and cooling issues, replace a few steps and windshields, but we've never had any horrible incidents with her. She's really been good to us."
Once the new bookmobile has arrived, what will happen to Big Bertha? With her predecessor, the library board accepted bids from the general public, Placher said, adding she is unsure if they will do that with Big Bertha as well.
"