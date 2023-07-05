City Hall Left.jpg
Williston Herald file photo

The City of Williston Commissioners meeting held June 27 worked through a light agenda that saw library board members appointed as well as updates to ordinances.

Library Director Andrea Placher informed the commissioners that Alex Johnson fulfilled an unexpired term that officially ended June 2023. Johnson expressed a desire to continue serving. Placher also discussed Jeri Engberg looking to come aboard to fill an unexpired term that would end in June of 2024. Engberg has been a member of the Williston community for "all her years and is a member of the city cemetery advisory board and has partnered with the community library on numerous projects." stated Placher.



