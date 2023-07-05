The City of Williston Commissioners meeting held June 27 worked through a light agenda that saw library board members appointed as well as updates to ordinances.
Library Director Andrea Placher informed the commissioners that Alex Johnson fulfilled an unexpired term that officially ended June 2023. Johnson expressed a desire to continue serving. Placher also discussed Jeri Engberg looking to come aboard to fill an unexpired term that would end in June of 2024. Engberg has been a member of the Williston community for "all her years and is a member of the city cemetery advisory board and has partnered with the community library on numerous projects." stated Placher.
Another member of the community, Lisa Hettich, also desires a seat on the board. Hettich, who was raised in Sidney, MT before making Williston her home in 2012, is a partner at Crowley Fleck law firm. Her term would end June 2026, as would Johnson's.
The commissioners saw motion by Deanette Piesik and a second by Tate Cymbaluk to appoint the three new board members. It passed by unanimous voice vote.
Fire Chief Matt Clark, of the Williston Fire Department, met with the board to discuss Ordinance 1147 in regards to open burning.
The current ordinance doesn't allow burning of any kind in the City of Williston. Clark would like the city to entertain an amendment to the code, giving the fire department more leeway on what type of fire is burning and the atmospheric conditions.
The commissioners wanted to be sure that if a burn ban was put into effect by Williams County then all burning is not allowed until conditions change. Chief Clark assured the commissioners that no burning would take place during a burn ban.
The first reading of Ordinance 1147 was approved unanimously as presented with a motion by Cymbaluk and a second by James Bervig.
The attorney for the City of Williston, Taylor Olson, discussed a need to update ordinance 1148 in regards to special event permits, stating the ordinance has been in need of updates for some time, being that it is very vague resulting in unnecessary staff time interpreting and applying the ordinance to various situations.
Cumbaluk motioned with a second by Brad Bekkedahl to approve the first reading of Ordinance 1148 Special Event Permits as presented. It passed 5-0.
The city Finance Director, Hercules Cummings, brought to the board the notice of conversion of airport revenue bonds.
The City of Williston maintained the ability to convert the Note into a tax-exempt obligation as permitted by the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. In accordance with Section 5.01 of the Resolution, Section 8 of the Purchase and Loan Agreement, and the Note, The City of Williston is hereby providing a notice of conversion of the interest rate on the Note from the initial taxable rate (4.75%) to the tax-exempt rate (3.75%) to satisfy the Bond Purchase Agreement with Truist Bank. The conversion, referred to as a Cinderella issue is as platted. The reduction in the interest rate was part of the original debt service savings solution and the incentive for completing the issue. The City’s annual debt service savings generated by this issue will average $53,988 annually.
A motion by Bekkedahl and second by Cymbaluk saw the motion carry and a 5-0 vote in favor of accepting the transaction as outlined.
The city commissioners then went into executive session for the purpose of economic development matters at 6:14 p.m. The session was adjourned at 6:32 p.m. The meeting adjourned at 6:33 p.m.