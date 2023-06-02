WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND), member of the Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, joined Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN) and 45 of his colleagues on a bipartisan letter urging the Department of Energy (DOE) to refrain from finalizing a proposed rule that would require all distribution transformers to shift from the current industry standard to amorphous steel cores.

This would significantly add to the cost of distribution transformers and increase grid instability by limiting availability of essential equipment.



