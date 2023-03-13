20230302_093344.jpg

Rep. Corey Mock, D-Grand Forks, sits with his Lego sets at his desk on the North Dakota House floor.

 Zachary Weiand | N.D. Newspaper Association

Working at the Capitol during the legislative session can be monotonous at times, but one legislator has found a good diversion – which also lets him connect with his kids and with other legislators.

Rep. Corey Mock, D-Grand Forks, has always been a fan of Legos, but being a father of three children has allowed him to maintain his involvement with the popular Danish toy sets. His kids’ love of Legos prompted him to begin building Lego sets last session, starting as a birthday surprise for them watching from back in Grand Forks.



