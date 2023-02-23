The Williston Area Chamber of Commerce, Williams County, and Western Region Economic Development are once again partnering to host a Legislative Forum on Saturday, March 4, 2023, in the Williams County Commission Room.
The 68th Legislative Assembly began in January and the first forum was held at the end of that month. This upcoming forum is an opportunity for the public from Districts 1, 2, and 23 to hear an update from their local legislators about what has transpired over the past two months and what to expect in the future following crossover, the deadline for bills that have passed in the House and Senate to switch chambers, which occurs this week.
Following the updates, the legislators will have a chance to address questions from the public. The event will be streamed via the Williams County YouTube channel (https:// youtube.com/live/4OmGu9NzJzQ?feature=share) as well as broadcast via Townsquare Media on 660 KEYZ.
Please join us for this important update and discussion. Details are below.
What: Legislative Forum
When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 9:30am CST
Where: Williams County Commission Room, 206 E Broadway, Williston, ND 58801 Who: Rep. Patrick Hatlestad, Rep. David Richter, and Sen. Brad Bekkedahl from District 1; Rep. Bert Anderson, Rep. Donald Longmuir, and Sen. David Rust from District 2; Rep. Scott Dyk, Rep. Nico Rios, and Sen. Todd Beard from District 23; have been invited.