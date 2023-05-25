WASHINGTON — Congressman Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.) called the passage of H.R. 467, the Halt All Lethal Trafficking of Fentanyl (HALT) Act "commonsense" and an action that will "make our communities safer."
The bill passed Thursday on a 289-133 vote.
“Every time I meet with North Dakota’s law enforcement officers, their top three concerns are fentanyl, fentanyl and fentanyl," Armstrong said. "The HALT Fentanyl Act takes a simple step to make sure fentanyl-related substances and analogs are illegal.
"These drugs are just as deadly and are taking over an increasing share of the market. Someone shouldn’t be able to change one molecule of fentanyl, sell the drug to a college kid in Grand Forks, and avoid the law. This is commonsense and necessary to make our communities safer.”
The legislation places fentanyl and fentanyl-related substances (FRS), also known as fentanyl analogs, permanently into Schedule I of the Controlled Substances Act. It will simplify registration processes for specific research with Schedule I substances and provides for the limited exemption of individual FRS from Schedule I when evidence demonstrates it is appropriate for medical use.
It will prevent drug traffickers from skirting federal law by changing as little as one molecule in the fentanyl formula to create legal variations. Without the legislation, many fentanyl-related substances could become street-legal, and law enforcement could lose the authority they need to seize these extremely lethal drugs.
U.S. Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) also has been active in his fight against fentanyl trafficking.
Tester last week led the bipartisan Combating Cartels on Social Media Act to target cartels’ use of social media and online platforms to recruit smugglers. Tester’s bipartisan bill is co-sponsored by Senators Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.), James Lankford (R-Okla.), Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.) and Thom Tillis (R-N.C.).
“The fentanyl crisis is a serious issue facing Montana communities,” Tester said. “Targeting the cartels’ recruitment tactics is one of the most effective ways to reduce illicit fentanyl trafficking and make sure these lethal drugs don’t make it across our southern border. This bill will make it harder for bad actors to use online platforms to grow their operations and prey on vulnerable social media users, and I’ll keep working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to get it passed into law.”
Drug cartels are using social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram to recruit American teenagers to transport migrants and drugs from Mexico, typically recruiting teenagers under the age of 18. This recruitment strategy is commonly used in regions along the southern border.
Tester’s bill aims to reduce cartels’ recruitment via social media by:
- Requiring the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to study which online platforms with messaging functions are being used for recruitment purposes.
- Implementing the “National Strategy to Combat Illicit Recruitment Activity by Transitional Criminal Organizations on Social Media and Online Platforms,” which must recommend establishing a reporting mechanism, and improve coordination between DHS, state, local and Tribal law enforcement, and platforms; increase engagement and outreach to American targets, especially those under 18.
- Requiring DHS to create a voluntary process to receive, process and share information involving cartels' use of social media and online platforms for recruitment, and to provide other law enforcement agencies with intelligence to combat cartel activity.