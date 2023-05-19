WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) and Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), members of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC), introduced the No START Treaty Act, which officially declares Russia to be in material breach of the New START Treaty and proposes America withdraw from the agreement. The legislation also aims to strengthen the United States’ nuclear forces by placing limits on future arms control negotiations.

“Russia has made it clear it will not play by the rules when it comes to their nuclear arsenal. It’s time to take a stand and stop tolerating its treaty violations,” Cramer said. “Pulling the U.S. out of New START ensures we are not tying our hands while Russia cheats and China grows unconstrained. We need to modernize and grow our nuclear deterrent, and ensure any future negotiations with both Russia and China are from a position of nuclear strength.”



