Kay Michael Lee Dance studio is looking forward to their opening night of "Annie, Jr." on Saturday, May 21. They are presenting their adaptation of the popular musical as a feature-length dance production, with all dance classes from their Spring 2022 session participating.
Lead roles will be performed by the studio's Competition Company, and the title role of Annie is played by Mackenzie Locken.
"My favorite part is either with Sandy, my dog, when we are dancing our duo to the song "Tomorrow", said Locken.
Locken said that she and her fellow dancers have been in rehearsals for the show since March and that she's ready to perform it on stage and have fun.
The kids aren't the only ones who get to dance in the spotlight this weekend, with teacher, Annie Osorio, playing the part of Rooster, a "bad-guy".
"I get to dance with the girls, and get to know them better as not just their teacher," said Osorio.
Osorio said her favorite memory from the rehearsal process was when the dancers got to see their props for the first time. She said that the teachers had put a lot of thought into how the props looked, and how they would work on stage- so the excitement from the dancers meant a lot.
"It's been fun to watch the girls really get into their characters and then when they got into their costumes, they just tied it all together," said Abby Powell, another teacher at the studio.
Powell will be behind the scenes helping dancers know when to enter onstage.
“We are excited to share our dance talents with our hometown community that has provided so much support this past decade. The audience will also enjoy the acting talents from our dancers, making this a unique and memorable show," said Sarah Johnson, Owner and Artistic Director of Kay Michael Lee.
Performances will take place on the B. Michael Quale stage in the Old Armory, located at 320 1st Ave E in Williston. Showtimes are 7:00 p.m. on Saturday and 2:00 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are available online at https://27527.danceticketing.com/r/events/ or at the door.