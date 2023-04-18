GIANFORTE MUG

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte

HELENA, Mont. — Industry leaders, business owners and pro-business advocates, as well as U.S. Senator Steve Daines, praised Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte for successfully championing a historic tax relief package, which he signed into law on March 13.

Delivering on Montanans’ priorities and his promise, Gov. Gianforte provided Montanans the largest tax cut in state history through immediate tax rebates and permanent, long-term tax relief.



Tags

Load comments