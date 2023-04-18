HELENA, Mont. — Industry leaders, business owners and pro-business advocates, as well as U.S. Senator Steve Daines, praised Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte for successfully championing a historic tax relief package, which he signed into law on March 13.
Delivering on Montanans’ priorities and his promise, Gov. Gianforte provided Montanans the largest tax cut in state history through immediate tax rebates and permanent, long-term tax relief.
The tax relief package includes:
$500 million in permanent income tax relief, by lowering the income tax rate most Montanans pay from 6.75% to 5.9% and tripling the earned income tax credit to help lower-income working Montanans and incentivize work.
Reforming the business equipment tax to eliminate the tax’s burden on more than 5,000 Montana small businesses, farms and ranches, by increasing the exemption from $100,000 in 2021 to $1 million.
Simplifying Montanan’s capital gains system to support families, homeowners, retirees, farmers and ranchers, and making the state’s capital gains tax rates the fourth-lowest in the nation.
“While inflation continues to spiral out of control, President Biden's solution is to raise taxes on Montana families. Meanwhile, Gov. Gianforte knows the key to economic growth is to let Montanans keep more of their hard-earned money,” Daines said. “By championing the largest tax cut in state history, Gov. Gianforte is making the Treasure State more friendly to small businesses, farmers and ranchers. President Biden and Democrats in Washington, D.C., could learn a thing or two from what Gov. Gianforte is getting done in Montana."