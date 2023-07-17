Larson receives NDSU scholarship Staff Report Jul 17, 2023 Jul 17, 2023 Updated 18 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Micah Larson, son of Greg and Audrey Larson, Williston, NorthDakota, received the NDSU Opportunity Scholarship – Freshman at North Dakota State University. The scholarship recognizes North Dakota high school graduates.Larson will enter NDSU in the fall and major in mechanical engineering. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags University School Systems Education Load comments Most Popular Arrest made in accident injuring two Grand Theatre catches fire Wednesday night Williams County Sheriff's looking for Michael Jon McCreary Guardian Med discontinues Williston air medical services Fundraiser for Gideon Anderson Friday WHS Coyote Clay Target League represent Williston at National Championship Mayor Klug ill, Bekkedahl to step in 11-year old found safely in Stanley; Silver Alert canceled Coyote Clay Target shooters return from USA Clay Target League National Championship Lieutenant for drug cartel pleads guilty in North Dakota Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! SUBMIT