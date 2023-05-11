North Dakota's Lake Sakakawea Beach was ranked No. 67 in a recent survey of the best secret beaches in the U.S.
A poll of 3,000 families by FamilyDestinationsGuide.com has revealed the top 100 secret beaches they would most like to visit this summer. Hawaii and Florida’s secluded gems dominated the rankings (seven of the top 10), but two California beaches and one from New Jersey also made it.
Then there were the lesser-known beaches, many on lakes within the U.S.
Lake Sakakawea Beach is surrounded by natural beauty, including rolling hills and sparkling blue waters, and is known for its clear, clean waters and sandy beaches. The beach is also relatively undiscovered, making it an ideal spot for those seeking a quiet and secluded getaway.
Visitors can enjoy a range of activities, including swimming, fishing, boating and hiking, or simply relax and soak up the sun on the beach.
The top secret beaches:
1. Hawaii’s Awahua Beach received the top position of American families’ bucket list destination for the summer of 2023. The beach boasts crystal clear waters that are perfect for swimming and snorkeling, while its soft white sand offers a comfortable spot for sunbathing and relaxing.
2. The beaches of Florida’s Shell Key Preserve. The island is located just south of St. Petersburg and is only accessible by boat.
3. Hawaii’s Lanikai Beach. Located on the eastern shore of Oahu, the beach is surrounded by turquoise waters and backed by towering palm trees, offering visitors a stunning tropical paradise.
4. Hawaii’s Kauapea Beach is nestled between towering cliffs and dense tropical vegetation, providing visitors with a stunning natural setting that feels truly secluded.
5. New Jersey’s Sedge Island. The island is in Barnegat Bay, and its pristine beaches, tranquil waters, and salt marshes provide a haven for wildlife and nature enthusiasts.