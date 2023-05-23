More than 150 kids gathered at Recreation Park on 4th Street on Tuesday for games, friendship and pizza, courtesy of St. Joseph's Catholic School.

Now in its fifth year, the annual gathering is held at the park to bring kids and parents together for fun and games, and to learn the value of gathering as a group.

Charysse Everson, physical education teacher at St. Joseph's School, organizes events for K–6 students at Recreation Park gathering.


