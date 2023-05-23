More than 150 kids gathered at Recreation Park on Tuesday for games, friendship and pizza, courtesy of St. Joseph's Catholic School. "We're trying to promote a school/family atmosphere — relationship building," said Charysse Everson, physical education teacher at St. Joseph's, who organized the event.
More than 150 kids gathered at Recreation Park on 4th Street on Tuesday for games, friendship and pizza, courtesy of St. Joseph's Catholic School.
Now in its fifth year, the annual gathering is held at the park to bring kids and parents together for fun and games, and to learn the value of gathering as a group.
"We're trying to promote a school/family atmosphere — relationship building," said Charysse Everson, physical education teacher at St. Joseph's, who organized the event.
"I started this," she said, noting the gathering is now in its fifth year. "This is our fun, end-of-the-year activity."
Everson has gained a reputation in the community for getting things done and making sure kids have fun while learning how to interact.
"It's the end-of-the-year school day for St. Joseph's, the Catholic school," said one nearby resident and volunteer, who asked not to be identified. "It's kind of like a carnival.
"I helped them set up this morning, there," the neighbor said, noting she's Lutheran but remains enthusiastic about St. Joseph's event at the park.
"This is a great day for a field day," Everson said, pointing out St. Joseph's School accommodates grades K–6. "We're going through a variety of stations and activities, and we're promoting a healthy lifestyle [of] fun and fitness."
It's also an opportunity for parents to interact with their children at the park.
"A whole bunch of parents come and run the games," said the anonymous neighbor.
"It's a way for the parents to get involved," said Everson, who noted the Catholic school is only a block from Williston's Recreation Park. "The parents are running the [game] stations, and the parents are walking the kids around."
The physical ed teacher's own adult daughter was there to help out, as well.
Bryn Everson, who grew up in Williston but now lives in Philadelphia, was enamored of her mother's efforts organizing the event for five years.
"It's been really incredible to see all the parents come together and to see all my mom's hard work," the younger Everson said. "Certainly, I wish I saw more of this in Philadelphia come to fruition. Most importantly, the kids are having a great time, and that's what it's all about."
It's also about bringing parents, kids and families together, the mother explained.
"They gain a sense of school family, and they learn all kinds of new activities that we don't normally do in the school year," she said.