Keuffler and Iversen welcome baby girl Jun 21, 2023 Kirsti Keuffler and Blake Iversen welcomed a six-pound 7-ounce baby girl into the world on June 18, 2023. At 11:41 a.m., the baby girl was born at CHI St. Alexius Health Williston Medical Center.