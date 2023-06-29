The second annual Joe Dirt Pageant drew a crowd and plenty of contestants Wednesday night at Explosive Enterprises fireworks stand just off of Highway 2.
With food trucks and inflatables as well as plenty of fireworks to be purchased, everyone stayed busy, included the owner, Adam Natwick.
"This is our ninth year having the fireworks stand," said Natwick. "We do things a little different. The Jump N Funs here, we've had every year. The building has plenty of big screens playing Joe Dirt and is air conditioned. It's a pretty busy week. In eight days, I got about eight days of sleep."
It's a passion for Natwick who says he was spending too much on fireworks so he decided he may buy truck loads instead.
"I was just spending way too much every year," said Natwick. "I thought the only way to slow that down was to buy them by the semi-load."
Last year was the inaugural Joe Dirt Pageant that saw over 40 people sign-up. Adam's good friend Falon Justice had always wanted to do one and she got the opportunity.
"I've known Falon forever and she has always wanted to do a Joe Dirt pageant and it never worked out until last year she conned me into it," said Natwick. "We said whatever you want to do, you have the flexibility. We follow along and she runs it all. She's fantastic at it."
Justice echoed Natwick in her desire to do the pageant.
"Adam is my good friend and I've been wanting to do a pageant for an extended period of time and last year he finally said yeah, go to town," said Justice. "Last year we had a good turnout. Really any crazy idea I have Adam is fully supportive of any of my shenanigans.
When asked why a Joe Dirt pageant Justice replied why not Joe Dirt?
"He is the epitome of perseverance and finding that silver lining," said Justice. "It's not toxic positivity, it's just knowing you have to keep going."
The top prize for adult Joe Dirt received a gift card for $1,000 towards fireworks, while the top youth Joe Dirt and best supporting character both received a $500 gift card towards fireworks, all donated by Natwick and Explosive Enterprises.
Closing out the night, the winners were announced. Taking best supporting character was Grayson Bruce as Kickin Wing, best youth Joe Dirt was Willow Lawrimore and best adult Joe Dirt was Jason Wager.