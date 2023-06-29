Joe Dirt Contestants

The contestants for the second annual Joe Dirt Pageant posed for a picture after the competition Wednesday night. 

The second annual Joe Dirt Pageant drew a crowd and plenty of contestants Wednesday night at Explosive Enterprises fireworks stand just off of Highway 2.

Slide

It wasn't hard to find the favorite inflatable Wednesday night as the slide was packed all night.

With food trucks and inflatables as well as plenty of fireworks to be purchased, everyone stayed busy, included the owner, Adam Natwick.

Little Joe Dirt

A little Joe Dirt waits to compete Wednesday night.
Willow Lawrimore

Willow Lawrimore won the youth Joe Dirt spot to take home $500 worth of fireworks.
Kicking Wing

Grayson Bruce took first place as Kicking Wing in best supporting character.
Jason Wager

Jason Wager took the grand prize on the night for best Joe Dirt.


