BISMARCK - The 22nd annual Indian Child Welfare and Wellness Conference, titled “Honoring the Past, Healing the Present, Shaping the Future,” will be held July 25-27, at Sky Dancer Casino and Resort in Belcourt, N.D.

Hosted by the Native American Training Institute (NATI), in partnership with North Dakota Health and Human Services’ Children and Family Services Section, the conference features experts on the Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA), as well as training for professionals on topics including family preservation, human trafficking in indigenous communities, and ethics.



