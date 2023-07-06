Mike Desharlais- men's traditional contemporary dancer wrapping up his first day of dancing at the 2022 Indian Arts Festival.
The event, held at Fort Union, aimed to shed light on and educate about the culture, highlighting the significance of dance.
Tom Christian was the MC for the Indian Arts Festival from Montana, He is Dakota, Lakota, and Assiniboine. "These dancers are competitive dancers," Tom Christian who emceed the event said. "On the pow-wow trail, these dancers dance competitively and must be in shape- mind, body and spirit. Some of them run five to ten miles a day to stay in shape."
Get ready to experience a rich variety of Indian Arts and Culture at the much-anticipated Fort Union Indian Arts Festival.
The Fort Union Trading Post National Historic Site is set to come alive with dancing, drumming, singing, music, games, demonstrations, and kids’ activities. On August 5-6, from 10:00-5:00 CT daily, visitors of all ages will have the opportunity to experience the vibrant culture of the tribes who played an essential role in the history of the Upper Missouri River Region.
New special headliners for 2023 include:
The Ivan Flett Memorial Dancers who wowed the judges on Canada’s Got Talent
The Indigenous Games Society who will demonstrate and invite you to play Native games
Matt Schanandore, a Traditional Native American flutist and flute maker
Lissa Yellow Bird Chase, subject of the Pulitzer Prize Finalist book Yellow Bird: Oil, Murder, and a Woman’s Search for Justice in Indian Country
Shalie Sommer, Turtle Mountain/Lakota beadwork artist
Returning artists include:
The spectacular Cowessess First Nation Dancers and Drummers
Laine Thom, Shoshone beadwork artist and expert on modern and historic trade blankets
Debbie and Willie Lemere, Shoshone beadwork and flintknapping artisans
Admission and parking are free.
About Fort Union Trading Post National Historic Site: Fort Union Trading Post National Historic Site is a treasured National Historic Site managed by the National Park Service. Located at 15550 Highway 1804 near Williston, ND, Fort Union preserves one of the most important fur trade posts on the Upper Missouri River.
The site offers visitors an opportunity to explore the history and culture of the fur trade era through exhibits, demonstrations, and events like the Fort Union Rendezvous, Indian Arts Festival, and Living History Weekend. Find more information and the full schedule of events at: go.nps.gov/IndianArtsFestival.
For more information about Fort Union Trading Post National Historic Site, please visit our website at www.nps.gov/fous.