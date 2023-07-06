Mike Desjarlais packing up Indian Arts Fest 2022

Mike Desharlais- men's traditional contemporary dancer wrapping up his first day of dancing at the 2022 Indian Arts Festival.

The event, held at Fort Union, aimed to shed light on and educate about the culture, highlighting the significance of dance. 

Tom Christian was the MC for the Indian Arts Festival from Montana, He is Dakota, Lakota, and Assiniboine. "These dancers are competitive dancers," Tom Christian who emceed the event said. "On the pow-wow trail, these dancers dance competitively and must be in shape- mind, body and spirit. Some of them run five to ten miles a day to stay in shape." 

 Cari Tomlinson | Williston Herald

Get ready to experience a rich variety of Indian Arts and Culture at the much-anticipated Fort Union Indian Arts Festival.

The Fort Union Trading Post National Historic Site is set to come alive with dancing, drumming, singing, music, games, demonstrations, and kids’ activities. On August 5-6, from 10:00-5:00 CT daily, visitors of all ages will have the opportunity to experience the vibrant culture of the tribes who played an essential role in the history of the Upper Missouri River Region.



Tags

Load comments