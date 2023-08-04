There are over 1,000 blood donors living in the Williston area. If they haven't registered by now to donate at one of the several regional blood drives held this week, they'll surely hear from Teresa Johnson.

Johnson, a donor recruitment specialist with Vitalant, a blood bank which provides blood and services to patients in about 900 hospitals across the United States, reaches out to help boost the number of donors at Vitalant's blood drives. And now is more of an important time than any. 



