There are over 1,000 blood donors living in the Williston area. If they haven't registered by now to donate at one of the several regional blood drives held this week, they'll surely hear from Teresa Johnson.
Johnson, a donor recruitment specialist with Vitalant, a blood bank which provides blood and services to patients in about 900 hospitals across the United States, reaches out to help boost the number of donors at Vitalant's blood drives. And now is more of an important time than any.
"We're currently in a blood emergency," Johnson explained. "That means the blood on the shelf (at the blood bank) is on a low level. Once we hit Memorial Day weekend, our blood donations drop considerably. People are traveling, kids are out of school, people are doing other things."
And by August, "it's really crunch time," she said.
At Vitalant's blood donation center in Fargo, they try to have a four-day blood supply of all blood types, Johnson said. At this point, they are running on a three-day supply. For O-type blood, it's under two days' worth.
"If we have a trauma that would involve multiple people, where we need a lot of blood, we could definitely take the blood supply to even lower levels," Johnson said. "This is what people in the medical field call 'trauma season.' People are out doing more activities outside. Our blood supply is lower, so it's important to get those donors in."
Johnson noted that while this is typical for summer, the COVID-19 pandemic hasn't helped matters: blood drives are still 25 percent under what they were pre-pandemic. While she did not have an answer to the drop, Johnson said it's likely that many donors got out of the habit of donating blood.
"They will say something like 'I used to donate all the time. I just haven't scheduled an appointment lately,'" she said. "It's a good habit to get into. Fortunately, Williston is an amazing community for a blood drive. They come out and support really, really well."
While numbers in Williston have decreased over the years, it is still the largest regular blood drive in northwestern North Dakota that Vitalant puts on, Johnson said.
Blood drives
Of the four blood drives scheduled in the area this week, two are located in Williston. The first, which will be held Monday and Tuesday from 12 to 6 p.m., will be held at the National Guard Armory.
"Monday is full, but we are still looking for about 70 donors on Tuesday," Johnson said.
Then, on Thursday, CHI St. Alexius Health-Williston will host a drive from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the McAuley Education Center.
Johnson said that when Vitalant comes to Williston, they bring crews from their Minot and Bismarck offices. After the initial Williston blood drive is completed, the crews separate. The crew from Minot will be going on to a drive at the Ray Auditorium in Ray on Wednesday from 12-6 p.m. and then returning to Williston for the drive at CHI. Meanwhile, the Bismarck crew will go to Watford City, where a blood drive will be held Wednesday from 12-6 p.m. and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Watford City Community Civic Center.
A typical blood drive has a schedule which can accommodate 105 donors, although it's quite common for there to be about 20 no shows, or one in five potential donors, Johnson said, adding this can be frustrating for blood drives because when someone makes an appointment, it "blocks off a spot for someone else that could come in."
"Fortunately, we do have a lot of walk-in donors at the Williston blood drive," Johnson said.
"We may be missing opportunities if someone doesn't show up," she said. "It's super easy to cancel an appointment."
To register for an appointment, visit the Vitalant website (www.vitalant.org) and enter your zip code to find the closest drive or call Johnson at 701-609-4110 to schedule an appointment.
"If you're a Type O, definitely make an appointment - and keep your appointment," Johnson said.
Vitalant currently has two promotions for donors. First, from now until August 31, "everyone who donates will be entered to win one of five $5,000 prepaid gift cards for back-to-school time," Johnson said, adding this is a nationwide promotion. Also, starting Monday, a second promotion will run through August 31 where donors can receive bonus points for a $10 gift card through Vitalant's donor recognition store.