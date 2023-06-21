With a limited budget and thousands of people to please, Williston Community Library works hard to stay up to date on the materials it adds to its collection and which it weeds out to make room for more.
But in the end, patrons are in the driver’s seat.
The collection grows through the library’s Materials Selection Policy, which acts as a guideline for Director Andrea Placher and the library board.
Placher said it all starts when a library patron makes a request for new materials either through email, calling or visiting the library. Staff members then fill out a request form.
Once a week, Placher goes through the forms and makes the call — will the requested materials benefit the community?
Placher said she looks at whether materials have been requested by more than one person, are on bestseller lists, written by popular authors and even if they come from reputable publishers.
But she said ultimately it’s about the people and what they want.
“The requests come from the community,” she said. “It’s their tax dollars and we’re their library.”
But requests come with some rules: Those requesting must be a library card holder in Williams County; materials requested can be no more than 10 years old; and only 25 requests per patron each year.
But the process involves more than adding new materials. It also involves weeding — the process for removing books from the collection.
Weeding has Placher looking into how often a book is checked out and when it was last checked out.
“If books aren’t being checked out, they need to be replaced because we need to make space for books that will be checked out,” she said.
The process of maintaining the collection also means information has to be kept up to date, especially when it comes to travel books.
“The world has changed quite a bit,” Placher said. “ We need to keep everything updated. Information changes.”
With a $40,000 budget for print books and events and an $18,000 budget for audio/visual materials, decisions don’t come lightly.
Placher said the library receives no discounts or special prices on purchases. They could buy just a handful of books one year and hundreds the next, and it’s the same with audiobooks and ebooks.
“We pay the same price for books as everyone else,” Placher said. “Sometimes more.”
If the library can’t purchase the requested materials, people can often get a hold of the books they want through an interlibrary loan.
The library will contact other local, statewide or national libraries to see if they have the book a person is looking for, but Placher said this usually only happens when someone wants a book in a series and the library can’t or won’t purchase the whole set.
But Placher said about 90% of the time she is able to purchase the requested books.
“Like I said, we’re the community’s library,” she said. “We tune into the patrons and what they want.”