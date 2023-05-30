The Victorian-style house at the corner of Second Avenue and Ninth Street West in Williston is notable enough, but it’s the sign in the yard that’s drawing most of the attention these days.
Sitting atop the metal for-sale sign from Basin Brokers are the words “NOT HAUNTED” in big red letters.
“I’ve seen and heard quite a few comments,” said listing agent Alex Gilbertson, who fielded a lot of calls even before the unorthodox signage went up. “I haven’t had any properties this unique before."
The house was built in 1906 by a local judge, and the owners through the decades kept the original feel as it was renovated. There were some additions along the way, too, like a wrap-around porch, iron fencing and original street lamps, possibly from Fort Peck, Gilbertson said.
The 3,230-square-foot home sits on just under a third of an acre. Inside, the master bedroom has a tin ceiling, and all the floors are hardwood. Several statues and sitting areas in the yard are head-turners, too.
But what the house doesn’t have is a ghost — or anything like it.
“This one is certainly not haunted,” Gilbertson said.
Gilbertson thought the sign was funny and would draw attention, though he says he has not used unusual signage on any other listings. He also had special insight on the house. He grew up in Williston and said the longtime owners always decked it out for Halloween.
“The owners went all out,” he said.
The house has turned heads out of state, too. Gilbertson said Better Homes & Gardens was looking at it for a renovations show that never materialized. A TikTok influencer in Philadelphia caused a minor social media sensation when she posted about it, though she never set foot in North Dakota.
“It’s been quite the adventure,” Gilbertson said.
But while the house is getting a lot of looks, it has not landed a buyer.
According to Realtor.com, the home was first listed in July 2021 for $600,000. That listing was removed Sept. 24, 2022, and it was relisted two days later. The price has steadily dropped over the nearly two years it has been on the market; the asking price was set at $450,000 in March.
Gilbertson held an open house around Halloween last year and is considering another one soon. He’s confident the house’s unique look — and maybe his sign — will produce a new owner.
“It’s going to take a specific person to get in the house and love it like they did,” he said.