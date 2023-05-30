House

The "not haunted" addition to a for-sale sign in central Williston has attracted a lot of attention. 

 Dan Shearer | Williston Herald

The Victorian-style house at the corner of Second Avenue and Ninth Street West in Williston is notable enough, but it’s the sign in the yard that’s drawing most of the attention these days.

Sitting atop the metal for-sale sign from Basin Brokers are the words “NOT HAUNTED” in big red letters.

Screen Shot 2023-05-30 at 7.09.15 PM.png

The master bedroom of the home has a tin ceiling.
Screen Shot 2023-05-30 at 7.09.31 PM.png

The kitchen stayed true to the original 1906 feel through decades of upgrades.
Screen Shot 2023-05-30 at 7.09.47 PM.png

Rich woods leave an impression throughout the home on the floors and walls.


