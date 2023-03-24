House defeats a resolution to name the Winchester 1876 the state firearm

BISMARCK — A resolution to name the Winchester Model 1876 as North Dakota’s state firearm appeared headed to passage until one legislator — a Native American — made an emotional appeal.
Senate Concurrent Resolution 4010 came out of the Senate State and Local Government committee with a do pass recommendation and passed the Senate by a voice vote on Feb. 22.
The resolution was referred to the House Political Subdivisions committee where it again came out with a do pass recommendation.
There had not been official opposition to the resolution until it was brought forward for final passage on the House floor March 15.
Proponents of the resolution noted the historical significance of the Winchester 1876, and the use of it by President Theodore Roosevelt.
But Rep. Jayme Davis, D-Rolette, an enrolled member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, spoke against the resolution on the floor.
Through tears, Davis told the House: “As you’ve heard, there is one side of history regarding this gun. There is also another side, and I stand today to remind you of it.”
Davis explained that the Winchester 1876 was made to shoot buffalo and almost wiped them out.
“By doing so, it had a direct correlation on the welfare of indigenous people of this land, my people,” Davis said.
The resolution failed the House on a vote of 34-59.
Rep. Liz Conmy, D-Fargo, voted against the resolution and said in an interview that it was a moment of education in the Legislature.
“It started in the Senate, and I think no one gave it a second thought,” Conmy said. “But when it got to the House, we have several indigenous members. I think education was key to killing that resolution.”
In an editorial, the Bismarck Tribune reported the measure was rejected “after one of the chamber’s few Native American members spoke out about the gun’s historical impact on Indigenous people,” reflecting the importance of diverse representation in the chamber.