House defeats a resolution to name the Winchester 1876 the state firearm

Rep. Jayme Davis, D-Rolette, told the House the Winchester 1876 was made to shoot buffalo and almost wiped them out. "It had a direct correlation of the welfare of indigenous people," she said.

 N.D. Newspaper Association

BISMARCK — A resolution to name the Winchester Model 1876 as North Dakota’s state firearm appeared headed to passage until one legislator — a Native American — made an emotional appeal.

Senate Concurrent Resolution 4010 came out of the Senate State and Local Government committee with a do pass recommendation and passed the Senate by a voice vote on Feb. 22.



Tags

Load comments