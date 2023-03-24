BISMARCK — As legislators seek ways to aid private schools, some rural districts worry about funding loss.
One proposal, House Bill 1532, would create an education reimbursement program and allocate $24 million to the state Department of Public Instruction for the program. The bill passed the House in February by a vote of 54-40.
The Senate Education Committee voted 4-2 to recommend “do pass” and referred the measure to the Senate Appropriations Committee, where it will receive another hearing.
Rep. Claire Cory, R-Grand Forks, is a sponsor. She said the bill would help parents choose what they believe is the best education environment for their students. Currently, parents in North Dakota have three options for education: public schools, private schools, and homeschooling.
“House Bill 1532 recognizes that not all these choices are created equal in terms of the burden upon the family,” Cory said during testimony to the Senate Education Committee. The bill aims to ease parents' burden “by alleviating a portion of the financial cost of the parent that chooses to educate at a non-public school.”
Some rural schools have raised concerns about the financial implications of the bill. Rick Diegel, superintendent for Kidder County and Linton school districts, said during testimony that his districts are struggling with funding.
His Kidder County district is cutting its Family and Consumer Sciences program, and his Linton district is delaying replacement of a roof because of lack of money, he testified in committee. He said if the $24 million being diverted to private schools was included in the funding formula for public schools, his districts would get an additional $212 per student.
“This $212 per student pupil payment would equal approximately $92,000 in Kidder County and $67,000 in Linton,” Diegel said, “and would allow both of my schools to continue providing programs, perform general maintenance and keep local property taxes low.”
Opponents also argue that parents in rural areas don’t always get a choice when it comes to where to send their students. Those in rural areas don’t have the same access to private education as those living in urban areas. Beulah Superintendent Travis Jordan believes this will create a system of “haves” and “have nots” in North Dakota.
“Not all families have the ability to pick up and move their child to a different school,” he said during testimony. “This is especially true in rural North Dakota, as typically there is no alternative opportunity for education in those areas.”
Diegel said the bill would create an appropriation without accountability. Publicly funded education in the state is required to adhere to accountability laws, such as having publicly available records, open meetings and annual financial audits. Private schools will not be required to adhere to these same laws.
“I just don’t understand how we can distribute $24 million of taxpayer money without accountability,” Diegel said.