WASHINGTON — Senator John Hoeven voted Thursday for legislation to overturn a Biden administration regulation on heavy-duty vehicle emissions that would place costly new requirements on the trucking industry.

Hoeven helped introduce the legislation, a Congressional Review Act (CRA) resolution, with Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) to stop the costly rule from going into effect. The CRA was approved by the Senate by a vote of 50-49.



