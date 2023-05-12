Hoeven mug

Sen. John Hoeven

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — Senator John Hoeven traveled to Brownsville, Texas, to meet with Border Patrol agents and see firsthand the surge of illegal immigration at the southern border as Title 42 expired. 

In fiscal year (FY) 2022, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) encountered almost 2.4 million individuals attempting to illegally cross the southern border. In the first six months of FY 2023, CBP has encountered more than 1.5 million individuals, a pace that will surpass last year’s record numbers. On Monday and Tuesday this week, Border Patrol reported 10,000 encounters each day leading up to the expiration of Title 42.



