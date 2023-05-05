Hoeven mug

Sen. John Hoeven

WASHINGTON — With Title 42 set to expire this week, Sen. John Hoeven delivered remarks last week on the Senate floor calling on the Biden administration to put in place immigration policies to stem the expected surge in illegal immigration. Specifically, Hoeven outlined the need to reinstate:

  • The Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) or Remain in Mexico Policy, which required people seeking asylum at the southern border to wait in Mexico while their case was adjudicated.
  • The Safe Third Country Agreements requiring that those coming from El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala seek asylum in Mexico first, otherwise be returned to await the outcome of their claims.


