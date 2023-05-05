WASHINGTON — With Title 42 set to expire this week, Sen. John Hoeven delivered remarks last week on the Senate floor calling on the Biden administration to put in place immigration policies to stem the expected surge in illegal immigration. Specifically, Hoeven outlined the need to reinstate:
The Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) or Remain in Mexico Policy, which required people seeking asylum at the southern border to wait in Mexico while their case was adjudicated.
The Safe Third Country Agreements requiring that those coming from El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala seek asylum in Mexico first, otherwise be returned to await the outcome of their claims.
“With the Title 42 Public Health Order set to expire next week, the illegal immigration crisis at the southern border is only going to get worse,” said Hoeven. “It’s past time for the Biden administration to get serious about securing our southern border. Border security is vital to our national security, and we must regain control of our border.”
Hoeven has repeatedly traveled to the southern border to call attention to the surging illegal immigration and human and drug trafficking crisis. The senator visited North Dakota National Guard members in Del Rio and Eagle Pass, Texas, to highlight their mission in support of Customs and Border Protection operations. Hoeven made similar trips to El Paso, Texas, and the Rio Grande Valley and also traveled with a bipartisan congressional delegation to Mexico, Ecuador, Colombia and Guatemala to outline the need to work with these nations to stop illegal immigration and prevent human and drug trafficking.