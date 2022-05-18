Remedy: Yoga and Handcrafts partnered with Sugar Valley Goats in Fairview to offer an opportunity to do a yoga class surrounded by baby goats.
Offering individual and family classes on May 21 and June 1, Carolyn Lamerick describes it as a mind-clearing and super grounding experience.
Lamerick works at the Fire Department, and it was there a mutual contact connected Lamerick and Sarah Scaife, owner of Remedy.
“Yoga is one of the best forms of healing,” said Scaife.
Scaife has a background in marriage and family counseling, and was taking a break and caring for her children when she decided to become a yoga instructor. When COVID-19 hit, Scaife said she realized she wanted to start bringing healthy activities to families for bonding experiences.
At Saturday’s event, there will be time before yoga begins to interact and get comfortable for the 13 baby goats that will be freely roaming the area. After the yoga flow is complete, photo opportunities will be available.
Scaife was blown away by the response of the community, and said that the family class filled within 24 hours of announcing the event on social media.
“People are just so excited to experience this as a family,” said Scaife.
People of all experience levels are encouraged to attend.