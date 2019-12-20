An ailing goldfish plant and Boston fern were among her first new children, both of which are now big mother plants, giving rise to a whole host of new plants made from judicious cuttings and divisions.
Rojee Pradhan quickly established herself as a plant whisperer among colleagues at the Williston Research Extension Center, where she is a science technician for Kyla Splichal in the Horticulture program.
Pradhan recently shared some of her plant propagation knowledge in a hands-on workshop, to show people how easy it can be to increase plants in a collection and, along the way, make great, inexpensive gifts to give for the holidays, birthdays, or other special occasion.
There are two ways to approach propagating a new plant from an old, leaf or stem cuttings and division.
For a stem cutting, a 3- to 4-inch stem from the plant is cut. Most of its leaves are removed, though at least one must remain. The cleaned end of the stem is then dipped in root hormone, which is readily available from most gardening sections at hardware or other retail shops.
With a leaf cutting, such as from a begonia, there is no stem. A large leaf is instead cut into smaller pieces, and the cut end dipped in root hormone.
In either case, the cut end of a leaf or stem cutting is “planted” in rooting medium, which must be kept moist to encourage the roots to grow. The leaves of this new baby plant should also be misted with water two or three times a day. A heating mat is a good idea as well, to help accelerate the growth, though not required.
When the root has grown 1 to 2 inches long, it should be repotted into a larger pot.
A variety of plants work well for stem or leaf cuttings, including African violets, goldfish, and petunias. Some plants, such as holiday cacti, pothos, geraniums, and philodendron may simply be put into water for rooting, rather than potting medium.
Division, meanwhile, works well for plants like the Boston fern or the Purple Shamrock. In this method, a small portion of roots or a few of the newer tubers of the main plant are taken off and simply repotted in a separate container.
This process gives the main plant more room to grow, which keeps it fresh and healthy.
Pradhan said she enjoys working with plants not only because they are beautiful, but also for the ability to give nice gifts to loved ones, and for the exercise it brings.