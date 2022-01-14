Omicron is taking off in North Dakota, and is proving to be a much more transmissible variant. In Europe, data seemed to suggest the variant is less virulent, with new infections seeming to result in fewer hospitalizations.
But the United States is not seeing the same decoupling trend, NDSU Center for Immunization Research & Education Director Dr. Paul Carson told North Dakotans Friday afternoon.
New York, Washington DC, and Chicago are among larger metropolitan areas with early surges of Omicron data suitable for trends analysis.
“You can see we’ve exceeded the number of hospitalizations, we’re just about close to the peak of people in the ICU, and about halfway there to people who are on ventilators (in New York),” Carson said. “Similarly in Washington DC and Chicago, they’ve actually already matched the number of people in the ICU and on ventilators than what was seen with the previous peak at the worst of the pandemic in earlier waves. So we don’t seem to have this decoupling, at least in the earliest signs in the United States, that they’ve seen in Europe and in some other places in the world.”
Carson suggested the reason for that is tied to the degree of immunity in the United States. Looking at vaccination and natural infections as a kind of immunity wall against COVID-19, it's clear that the wall in the United States is less intense than in the European countries where decoupling is being seen.
That wall is built on the strengths of the types of immunity people in various age groups have, whether that’s a full course of COVID-19 vaccination plus boosters, which provides the most intensity, or natural immunity from COVID-19 exposure, which provides the least.
“You can see that in England, there’s just not that many people left who haven’t had some degree of immunity there,” Carson said. “And a lot of the people have had the sort of darker blue, meaning more exposures to vaccine doses or vaccine doses and the virus. You contrast that with the United States, and we just have a lot more people that still haven’t had either a vaccine or have prior infections. And so we have more exposure to what we call immune naive, or people that have no protection or minimal protection, like one dose only, or only a prior infection.”
The United States also has a lot fewer vaccinated children, and that is concerning, Carson said. Even though, in general, youths have tended to experience severe symptoms less often than older Americans, in two years of the pandemic, there have been 700 pediatric deaths.
“We typically have, from influenza, around 125 pediatric deaths a year,” Carson said. “So if you double that for two years, it'd be 250. So we’ve had a fair number more pediatric deaths associated with COVID.”
Early hospitalization data, meanwhile, suggests Omicron may be boosting pediatric hospitalizations above previous rates.
“You can see compared to our earlier waves of Alpha, Delta, (the hospitalization rate) is just much higher,” Carson said. “If you put this in comparison to older age groups, it’s still much lower than older age groups, but relative to kids in general, we are seeing more than we saw before.”
Death rate data will lag these new pediatric hospitalizations, a majority of which appear to be falling into the zero to 4-year-old age group. That is the population of children not yet eligible for vaccination.
“New York reports that about 91 percent of the hospitalizations in children that are occurring recently are in the unvaccinated 91 percent,” Carson said. “So this is a concern for unvaccinated children in particular.”
Carson acknowledged that the effectiveness of the vaccine against Omicron, and other variants as well, lessens with time. But the data is also showing that booster shots can restore that protection significantly.
“Three doses gives some protection against Omicron, about a 50 percent protection, so you cut your risk of infection in half, even against Omicron, if you’ve had a booster or three doses of the vaccine,” he said.
The figures are even better for protection from severe outcomes, Carson added.
“So if you’re unvaccinated and you say, 'Well Omicron is here, what good is it going to do me?' Actually it might do you some good and (we) even saw a greater benefit even from one dose against severe illness. About a 52 percent reduction in severe illness right after starting that first dose,” he said. “So four weeks or more after starting that first dose. So it’s still worthwhile to start a vaccine now, in hopes of preventing severe illness and even some protection against symptomatic infection with the Omicron surge.”
With three doses, the reduction in severe illness is 90 percent, Carson added.
“So that’s a good thing, boosted people have very high level of protection against severe illness, which usually means hospitalization or death,” he said.
The remaining 10 percent who still end up in the hospital with a breakthrough infection tend to have shorter hospital stays than those who are unvaccinated, Carson said. Their stay averages 5.4 days, versus a 13 and one-half day stay for those who are not vaccinated.
The average age of those who are hospitalized is 57 for those who are not vaccinated, and 72 for those who are fully vaccinated, NDDoH Immunization Program Director Molly Howell added.
“And so I think that just shows that the individuals where we are seeing the breakthrough hospitalizations and deaths they do tend to be older individuals,” she said. “And that’s why it’s important for everyone to get vaccinated. So we’re not spreading COVID to older individuals who maybe don’t have the best immune response sometimes to COVID-19 vaccines or any vaccines for that matter.”
Natural infection, meanwhile, is not showing the same benefit as three doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, Dr. Carson said.
“They found that reinfection was occurring at about 5.4 times higher rate (for natural infections),“ he said. “Prior infected people do have some reduction in risk from Omicron, but it was only about a 19 percent reduction in risk.”
For that reason, Carson said he recommends that even people who had COVID-19 already go ahead and get vaccinated.
North Dakota COVID-19 cases have risen quickly, and are almost all Omicron now, NDDoH Disease Control & Forensic Pathology Section Chief Kirby Kruger told North Dakotans.
“Yesterday, we set a single-day case reporting record,,” he said. “You can see this week, Monday and Tuesday that we exceeded 2,000 cases, and we will exceed that again today.”
Hospitalizations lag behind infections by a bit, but are already also starting to increase again.
“Even with Omicron we’re going to see increases in hospitalizations," Kruger said. "Even though the rate of hospitalizations may be lower for Omicron, when your sheer number of cases you know, triples, quadruples, or even goes up 500 percent, you know it's going to be a lot of cases. And so we are expecting to see more pressure being put on our health care system, and of course that’s what we’re trying to avoid.”
North Dakota data, similar to other states' data, shows that the disease continues to disproportionately affect older people more severely than younger people, Kruger acknowledged, but there are still some younger people who did not have any known underlying conditions being hospitalized as well. Some of those have even died.
“It’s one of those, it’s a disease that can affect anybody,” Krueger said. “And again, vaccinations are our best bet against reducing deaths and hospitalizations in North Dakota.”
This year, the flu has also made a comeback, health officials said, which is adding to the strain on the state’s hospital system. It’s not too late to get a flu vaccine as well as a COVID-19 vaccine. The two may even be safely taken at the same time.