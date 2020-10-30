More than a dozen North Dakota Department of Human Services’ Division of Vocational Rehabilitation employees were honored this week, including one from Williston.
Together, division vocational rehabilitation professionals helped 525 North Dakotans with disabilities obtain competitive, integrated employment in their communities between Oct. 1, 2019 and Sept. 30, 2020.
The division named Williston office employee Danielle Jenkins Rookie of the Year. This award honors a DVR employee who has less than two years of service, exceeds performance goals and displays a high level of community service and involvement.
Division staff members provide assessments and counseling to help individuals identify strengths and goals, connect individuals to training, education, assistive technology and supportive services, and provide job placement assistance.
To receive VR services, North Dakotans must have a disability that is an obstacle to employment, and they must want to work and be available to work.
The DVR team also connects businesses to qualified prospective employees who can meet their workforce needs and provides assistance so businesses can retain employees affected by disabilities and find solutions to other disability-related issues.