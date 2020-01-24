Some new Williston parents were surprised with gifts from the local chapter of an international women's organization.
P.E.O. International, which stands for Philanthropic Education Organization, is a women's organization started in 1869. The organization, which has chapters throughout the United States and Canada, was created to support educational opportunities for women. The organization awards numerous educational grants to young women, and according to their website, have given more than $300 million in scholarships. Every year for the past several years, the Williston Chapter AN P.E.O. has honored the organization's Founder's Day by showering the first baby girl born on that day with gifts.
On Tuesday, Jan. 21, P.E.O. members surprised new parents Courtney Nordloef and John Stach at CHI St. Alexius in Williston with a gift basket containing hundreds of dollars worth of baby items for their new daughter, Huntlei.
"We've probably been doing it for the last seven or eight years," P.E.O. Member Marilyn McGinley told the Williston Herald. "Every member just brings a baby gift, and it's really fun. The gals that get it are totally flabbergasted because 99 percent of them don't know what P.E.O. is, and then all of a sudden somebody brings them a beautiful basket of gifts. They're always very surprised, like someone just dropped a birthday cake on them."
McGinley said the group celebrates Founder's Day every year with a luncheon, as well as surprising some lucky parents. McGinley said the project has been very fulfilling for the group, and that she enjoys being able help parents out with their new bundles of joy by providing them with some necessary items. Nordloef and Stach are Williston residents, and Huntlei will be welcomed home by her five-year-old sister.
One of the scholarships offered locally is the Jane A. Taylor North Dakota PEO scholarship, which is available to women who live in North Dakota and have completed two years of college and who wish to continue their studies in an accredited college or university within the state. Character, leadership, community and school involvement, seriousness of purpose and financial need are some of the criteria considered.
For application forms, contact Marg McKennett at 701-572-6131 or Marilyn McGinley at 701-571-3434. Completed applications must be returned to Marg McKennett, 1703 Fourth Ave. E, Williston, by Feb 15. The committee’s decision will be announced by May 1.