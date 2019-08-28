Every day, more than 120 people lose their lives to suicide in the United States. Unfortunately, North Dakota's suicide rate is higher than the national average, with 144 lives lost in 2018, and is the second leading cause of death for North Dakotans aged 15 to 34.
The numbers are alarming, but there is hope. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention's annual Out of the Darkness Walks, taking place in communities all across the country, raise awareness and provide support for those who have been affected by suicide, as well as those who suffer with mental health issues. Yearly, more than 250,000 people walk in support of the cause in cities across the country. Locally, the North Dakota chapter of the AFSP is preparing for their annual event on Saturday, Sep. 14 beginning at Williston State College.
"Every day there is somebody who comes into crisis," Walk Board Member Lynn Thomas told the Williston Herald. "They need to know that there are people in the community that understand what they're going through. Both if they're in crisis, or as a supporter of someone who has lost someone to suicide. Suicide prevention does not have an expiration date. (The walk) needs to happen every year in order to keep the message in the forefront of people's minds that they are not alone."
Thomas explained that the community walks are the primary fundraiser for the Foundation, with those funds going towards the organization's national efforts to support advocacy in Washington D.C., as well as for bringing programs back into the communities they serve. Those programs, Thomas continued, go into schools, businesses, health care providers, law enforcement centers and more to provide the training and information they need to provide support to those in need.
"The bottom line is, we are here to support." Thomas said. "We have all been touched by suicide in one way or another, so we understand in many different ways what people have happening in their lives that they come in to crisis so easily. They need to know that there are people who will listen. People who understand, and people who can support them as they find their way out of crisis, or if they have lost someone to suicide, that we will help them get through the grief, or find a way to exist with it."
Online registration for the walk is open until noon on Sep. 13, however any individuals or teams who would like to participate can register in person beginning at 10 a.m. on Sept. 14. Registration is free and open to the public. The program itself begins at 10:45 a.m., with the walk beginning at 11 a.m. Participants raise donations for the Walk, and so far 18 teams have raised over $19,000 of the $25,000 goal.
The walk will take participants to Harmon Park, where there will be information booths and resources available to those who may be struggling themselves, or know someone who in need of help. Finding that help, Thomas said, is the key to suicide prevention and awareness.
"If someone is struggling and they find themselves in crisis, silence is the worst thing they can do," Thomas said. "If you know someone who is struggling, silence is the worst thing you can do. They need to talk. They can talk to counselors here in town, they can talk to their clergy, they can talk to a teacher. there are many different avenues they can go through to get help."
For more information, to register or to donate to the Williston Out of the Darkness Walk, visit www.afsp.org/williston. If you or someone you know is in need of support, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255, or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.