On her journey to becoming a nurse practitioner, Oforiwaa Boateng, APRN, FNP-C, literally did double duty.
On any given day, she would spend eight hours teaching Williston State College nursing students on clinical rotations, then spend another eight hours learning while doing clinical rotations for her nurse practitioner program.
“I look back on it now and think, how did I do it? But that was what I had to do,” Boateng said.
Like most people, she had bills and a house payment to make.
Completing the grueling program felt unreal.
“It took a minute to process that I was done,” Boateng said.
Looking back, she says the experience gave her a unique perspective.
“As a charge nurse, the doctor comes and gives the order and as a charge nurse you make sure the patient is compliant,” she said. “Now I am on the other end. I figure out what is wrong with the patient and give the treatment plan. I’ve been on both sides, and I can tie the two sides together.”
Her personal experiences also help her relate to patients.
“I am diabetic myself,” Boateng said. “My mother and grandmother all have diabetes.”
She knows how challenging the disease can be from personal experience.
“When I moved to America in my 20s I thought I was invincible. It hit me when I was trying to have a baby. In 2021, I lost my baby at 31 weeks. It was tough. But it led me to be in pediatrics.”
Today, Boateng is the mother to 5-month-old Liam, a baby boy with a full head of hair.
“He smiles at me, and it heals my heart for sure,” she said.
Working as a nurse practitioner fulfills her ambition to be a care provider who connects with people of all ages.
Back in Ghana, she originally envisioned being a physician.
“If you’re a doctor, you are well respected, and you are comfortable. My friends and I were going to go into medicine and open a clinic. That was the plan all along,” she said.
When she moved to America and became an international student, she learned it takes time.
Boateng was in Worcester, Massachusetts, when she made a career turn toward nursing.
“I was getting older, and felt medical school would take too long to complete. My advisor said to me, you have enough credits to finish nursing in a year. Why not finish the nursing part?”
That decision led her to North Dakota for nursing school.
“I’ve been here in Williston since 2006 and I love it,” she said. “My friends told me there was nothing here, when I told them of my move to Williston. I came on the train from Massachusetts to New York to Chicago to North Dakota. After Chicago, I fell asleep. When I woke up, it was just fields, just cows and horses, and I started to panic a little. Then the train pulled into Williston, and I thought, it’s all good. There’s people here.”
She says even the winter is not that bad.
“In Ghana we just have the rainy seasons and the dry season. I enjoy having four seasons in North Dakota, though the winter can get a little long.”
Boateng started her nursing career in long-term care in 2008 and worked as charge nurse until 2014.
When she decided to pursue a nurse practitioner career, she transitioned to working as clinical nursing instructor at Williston State College.
“I thought teaching would be better while going to school,” Boateng said. “It helped with the pathophysiology classes because I could see the disease states firsthand, whether it was diabetes, cancer or high blood pressure.”
After completing her nurse practitioner training, she started her career at CHI St. Alexius Health in Occupational Health and is now in Pediatrics.
“It’s been almost four years this November,” Boateng said. “Occupational Health was awesome. I really liked that people were motivated to change.”
It might be lowering their blood pressure to be signed off for work, or giving physical therapy a try to get off of pain medications.
That was the case for a young man who used a sob story to persuade Boateng to write him a prescription.
“He wanted his oxycontin. I said: ‘You’re not going to get it. You have to do your part. My decision is final.’ and I left the room. He came back three months later to thank us for not giving in.”
Helping patients means treating each one as an individual — whether it’s delivering tough love or extra attention.
“You can have a sick baby who’s throwing up and is very sick, but looks well and is very active,” Boateng said. “Just like with my own baby, I want to know what is wrong. I have that experience with my newborn.”
Making personal connections drives Boateng’s passion for patient care and fuels her dedication to making a difference in people’s lives.